The 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) is proving to be a high-scoring tournament. By the end of the Round-of-16 fixtures (44 games), the scoreboard had moved 100 times, attaining an average of 2.28 per game.

Unsurprisingly, goalscorers have had their share of glory. So, today, we tip our hats to the ones who fed them throughout, allowing them to hone their skills. Continue reading to check out the top 10 players who have created the most chances from open play in EURO 2024:

Note: This data, provided by Squawka, is accurate as of July 3 (at the end of Round of 16).

#10 Jeremy Doku (Belgium): 8

The only player on this list who will not get the chance to play in the EURO 2024 quarter-finals, Jeremy Doku created eight chances before Belgium crashed out of the competition in the Round of 16.

Most Belgian players were utterly unconvincing in EURO 2024, with Doku being one of the very few exceptions. Every time he picked up the ball, the game came to life. It looked as if something was bound to happen. He could not always deliver, but it was rejuvenating to see a player with that much invention and drive taking defenders on.

The Manchester City man completed an impressive 16 dribbles in four games, drew eight fouls, made 12 recoveries, and won possession five times in the opposition third.

#9 Adrien Rabiot (France): 8

France manager Didier Deschamps has deployed Adrien Rabiot at the heart of his midfield in EURO 2024, and the result has been pretty spectacular. The 29-year-old, who is currently a free agent after running down his Juventus contract, has been resourceful when in possession, creating eight opportunities from open play and amassing xA (expected assists) of 0.67.

He has also been an excellent distributor, completing 191 passes with 92.7% accuracy, and excelled at carrying the ball, pulling off four dribbles.

#8 Xavi Simons (Netherlands): 8

In eighth place, we have Netherlands’ star attacking midfielder, Xavi Simons. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been in red-hot form in EURO 2024, creating eight chances from open play and claiming two assists.

Simons’ dribbling and deft touches have been a handful for defenders, with him drawing five fouls so far in the competition. He has also won 13 duels, made nine recoveries, and recorded three interceptions.

#7 Lamine Yamal (Spain): 8

The youngest player to qualify for the EURO 2024 quarter-finals, 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal is in seventh place. The Spain international has been a livewire on the pitch this summer, creating eight chances in four appearances.

The Barcelona academy graduate has also chipped in with a couple of fantastic assists, with his latest one setting up Fabian Ruiz in Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia in the Round of 16.

#6 N’Golo Kante (France): 9

Eyebrows were raised when France manager Didier Deschamps included N’Golo Kante in his EURO 2024 squad, as he had not represented his nation in the preceding two years. Deschamps, however, has shown complete faith in the lovable midfielder, starting him in all of France’s matches so far.

Kante has rewarded his coach’s confidence in the best possible way, showcasing eye-catching midfield play and creating nine chances with the live ball. He has also completed 198 passes with 89.6% accuracy, won 16 duels, and made 20 recoveries.

#5 Jules Kounde (France): 10

The only Frenchman to outshine N’Golo Kante in chance creation in EURO 2024, Jules Kounde has carved up 10 shooting opportunities for his teammates so far. The Barcelona man is a center-back by trait, but he has made the right-back role his own in the 2024 European Championship. He has carried the ball forward with urgency and linked up well with his compatriots, all without comprising on his defensive responsibilities.

In Germany, Kounde has completed 191 passes (89.7% accuracy), delivered five accurate long balls, won seven tackles, and registered eight recoveries.

#4 Joshua Kimmich (Germany): 10

Joshua Kimmich has emerged as one of Germany’s key men, both on the pitch and in the dressing room. Every German star, young or experienced, values his opinion, and they do so due to his ability to lead by example.

Kimmich, who can play as a right-back and a defensive midfielder, has been a creative powerhouse for Germany in EURO 2024, creating a team-high 10 chances from open play. He has also been rock-solid at the back, registering 16 recoveries and making five interceptions. Additionally, he has completed 266 passes with 92.7% accuracy, delivered seven accurate long balls, and claimed an assist.

#3 Pedri (Spain): 10

Two-time Golden Boy winner Pedri has had a tough couple of years. Playing consistently for Barcelona and Spain, he burned himself out, leading to injuries and fitness issues. Pedri, however, reported fit for EURO 2024 duty, and Spain are certainly better for it. The gifted central midfielder has engineered openings at will, creating 10 chances and providing an assist by the end of Round of 16.

Pedri has also completed 80 passes with 90.9% accuracy, had 14 touches inside the opposition box in 3 games, and won possession in the final third thrice so far.

#2 Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkiye): 11

Turkiye have been the surprise package of EURO 2024. They have played excellent soccer, beating Georgia, Czechia, and Austria en route to the quarter-finals. Their full-backs have been responsible for creating many goalscoring opportunities, with left-back Ferdi Kadioglu leading the charts with 11 chances created in four matches.

The 24-year-old has completed 186 passes, delivered six accurate long balls, completed five dribbles, had 302 touches, won 10 tackles, and came out on top in 28 duels. According to Squawka, he is the only player in EURO 2024 to create 5+ chances, make 5+ tackles, make 5+ interceptions (7), win 5+ duels, and complete 5+ take-ons.

#1 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands): 11

Netherlands ace Cody Gakpo sits at the summit, having created a whopping 11 chances in four EURO 2024 matches. The Liverpool man has been in sensational form in Germany, emerging as the competition’s joint-leading scorer with three goals.

Gakpo delivered his best performance of the tournament in the Netherlands’ Round-of-16 battle with Romania. After Romania’s positive start, Gakpo decimated their spirits with a blinder of a goal in the 20th minute. He cut in from the left, opened up a bit of room, and beat the goalkeeper for pace at his near post. He added a brilliant assist to his name in the 83rd minute, beating Radu Dragusin on the left by-line before rolling the ball for Donyell Malen to finish. Another one of those and Holland should comfortably march their way into the semi-finals.