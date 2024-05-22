Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has penned an emotional farewell message for team-mate Toni Kroos after he announced his decision to leave the game after the 2024 European Championship. Modric called Kroos a legend of the sport and admitted he would miss him dearly in Los Blancos’ start-studded midfield.

Luka Modric & Toni Kroos Defined An Era At Real Madrid

Arguably the greatest central-midfield pairing of the 21st century, Modric and Kroos have been playing together for nearly a decade. Joining Real Madrid after winning the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014, Kroos wasted little time striking a telepathic partnership with Modric. Their sublime exchanges and ability to dictate play helped Real Madrid become an unstoppable force, especially in the UEFA Champions League.

Since the summer of 2014, Kroos and Modric have shared the pitch a staggering 333 times, combining for one goal. Together, they have fired Real Madrid to four UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, amongst other honors.

Modric Pays “Difficult” Tribute To Friend Kroos

Shortly after Kroos’ retirement announcement on Tuesday (May 21), Modric took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt farewell message, admitting it was difficult for him to find the words.

His post read (translated by GOAL):

“Dear Toni, It is difficult for me to write these words. The world of football is sad because a historic footballer is leaving, and I admit that I am also very sad. Friend, you are a legend of this sport and a legend of Real Madrid. I have really enjoyed playing alongside you.

“It truly has been an honor to share the Real Madrid midfield with you. You have qualities that make you a unique and special footballer, and there will never be another Toni Kroos. Unforgettable European nights, titles, the magic of the Bernabéu… We will never forget this golden era at the club of our lives. You have achieved everything but you still have one left. Together for 15. I’ll miss you, friend.”

Real Madrid will look to send Kroos off in the best possible way at the end of the season — help him lift his sixth UEFA Champions League trophy in Wembley Stadium. However, the spirited Borussia Dortmund will certainly have a thing or two to say on the matter.