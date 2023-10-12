Boxing News

A fool proof guide to everything you need to know about Misfits Boxing. In this article we aim to explain everything there is to know about Misfits Boxing – including what it is, when the promotion started and who their fighters are.

What Is Misfits Boxing?

With the huge boxing event this weekend at the Manchester Arena, including KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, fans want to know a bit more about Misfits Boxing.

Misfits Boxing is a crossover boxing promotion founded by KSI, the famous English YouTube sensation. The promotion is run my Mams Taylor, as well as input from Wasserman Boxing (Kalle and Nisse Sauerland) – the global boxing promoters.

KSI’s boxing company has grown from strength to strength since its launch and continues to be a hugely popular concept.

When Did Misfits Boxing Start?

The first ever Misfits Boxing event was held at The O2 Arena on Saturday, 27th August 2022. The boxing promotional company was actually launched in July 2022, with the first even the following month.

The first event, MF & DAZN: X Series 001, saw KSI feature as the headline attraction, with a whole host of social media stars, YouTubers and influencers featuring on the undercard. The event was billed ‘2 Fights 1 Night’ as KSI fought against two different opponents.

He first fought Swarmz, winning by knockout in Round 2, before then defeating pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda by knockout later that same evening in the third round of their bout. Since their debut event back in August 2022, Misfits Boxing have held eight more events.

This weekend sees the 10th Misfits Boxing event, with The Prime Card taking centre stage in Manchester. This is their biggest card to date, headlined by KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.

Who Are Some Of The Misfits Fighters?

KSI Misfits Boxing 1
KSI fighting Luis Alcarez Pineda in the inaugural Misifts Boxing event in August 2022

There are a number of fighters who are now considered to be boxers under the Misfits promotional banner. KSI, the founder, is the biggest name of course. He is also the MFB Cruiserweight Champion, winning the belt at the first event back in August 2022. He has held it ever since.

Some other recognisable names who have fought regularly on Misfits cards since it’s launch are the likes of Salt Papi, Deen The Great, Jay Swingler, Anthony Taylor and Slim Albaher. Not to mention some other big names from the world of content creation and social media such as Swarmz, Alex Wassabi, King Kenny, Astrid Wett and Whindersson Nunes.

Of course, the likes of Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will be fighting on the Misfits card this weekend. However, they haven’t yet fought on under the promotional banner. Same goes for popular boxing crossover star Jake Paul. He is considered a Misfits boxer, but is yet to fight on an actual Misfits Boxing promotional card.

