American Football

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay: Back Our +725 NFL Wild Card Picks

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
4 min read
Linkedin
Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay
Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The stage is set for the expanded NFL wild card round this weekend, and we are taking a comprehensive look ahead by putting together a meticulously researched Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants same game parlay.

With these two teams having met each other on Christmas Eve, and just three points separating them at the final whistle, this looks to be one of the closes games of the wild card playoff round.

This is reflected in the current NFL betting markets, who have the Vikings pegged as slight favourites at -163, although New York head into Sunday’s game off the back of a 28 point win over the Colts in Week 18.

Best NFL Wild Card Betting Offers

$750 Welcome Bonus Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.

 Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

 Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.

 Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.

Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip

 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.

 Claim Offer

150% Deposit Bonus up to $2500

 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.

 Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover.

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover.

 Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA

 Claim Offer

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay

Bet Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Play
Moneyline -163 +143 jazzsports
Point Spread -3 (-112) +3 (-108) jazzsports
Total Points Under 48 (-110) Over 48 (-110) jazzsports

 

Three selections combine to make our NFL wild card same game parlay for this match-up, and while we have tipped the Vikings to secure safe passage in their quest for a first ever Super Bowl, the meeting just over a fortnight ago suggests this could be the most evenly matched game of the weekend.

  • 1st Half Winner – New York Giants
  • Minnesota Vikings Total Points – 25.5
  • Minnesota Vikings -3.5 Handicap Win

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Odds @ +725 with BetOnline

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 1: 1st Half Winner – New York Giants

For all their inconsistency this season, the New York Giants’ push to secure a playoff place was not something that many observers would have expected, particularly when you rewind to the start of the year where they were without a winning season since 2016, and devoid of any real top-class weaponry.

Fast-forward to now, their 9-7-1 record has put an end to that less than favourable record, and they head into this weekend as slight underdogs against a Vikings side who have lost just four games in the NFL this season.

Despite our overall prediction siding with Minnesota, we are tipping the Giants to head into half time with the lead. They have a respectable .559 winning percentage while leading at the break, which is considerably less that the Vikings who rank in the top five. However, they trailed by just three points at the end of the second quarter in the repeat of this match-up back in December, after a Greg Joseph field goal edged Minnesota out in front.

The Vikings have allowed the second-most passing yards per contest this season with 265.8, and if New York’s playmakers can race into an early lead, this could be a shrewd selection that holds considerable value.

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Minnesota Vikings Total Points – 25.5

With the Giants predicted to take a lead into half-time, the Vikings will need to put up points after the break and we are tipping them to do just that by hitting their implied total for the game, which is set at 25.5.

The hosts have hit this mark in 10 of their 17 regular season games so far, and it is often required in order to offset their defensive struggles having conceded over 220 points in their previous eight.

Kirk Cousins was integral at QB as the Vikings edged the Giants last time, and will need a special performance one again. He clocked in with 299 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while Justin Jefferson had a helping hand with 130 receiving yards and a touchdown.

This could, and should, be too much firepower for the Giants to handle.

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Minnesota Vikings -3 Handicap Win

As they did on Christmas Eve, we have tipped Minnesota to cover the relatively low spread and run out eventual winners with at least a three point margin.

The Giants had a very mixed run-in to the end of the season with six losses in 10 games, including the meeting with their wild card opponents, and we think Minnesota will just edge the contest in what could well be a narrow affair.

The Vikings, although unpredictable at times, have had a very strong season with 13 wins, and it would be hugely underwhelming for the crowd packed into the US Bank Stadium on Sunday to see them fall at the first postseason hurdle.

 

Also See

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
bills
American Football

LATEST Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital

Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
mattress mack tcu
American Football
Mattress Mack Loses Over $3 Million Dollars Betting On TCU
Author image Olly Taliku  •  5h

Mattress Mack made his return to betting on Monday night as he staked over $3 million on underdogs TCU to beat Georgia in the College Football National Championship final, however…

Derek Carr Next Team Odds
American Football
Derek Carr Next Team Odds: Jets in Pole Position For Veteran QB After Being Benched By Las Vegas
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 9 2023

After being left at home for the final two games of the NFL regular season, veteran quarterback Derek Carr will almost certainly be on the lookout for a new team…

cst.brightspotcdn
American Football
Bill Belichick confirms return to New England Patriots next season
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 9 2023
Seahawks playoffs
American Football
Seahawks and Dolphins Secure Last Play-off Spots As The Packers Lose Out
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 9 2023
1237989468.0
American Football
2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule Confirmed
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 9 2023
Joe Mixon
American Football
Joe Mixon Takes Dig At NFL Postseason Seeding Changes Following Cancelled Game vs Bills
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 6 2023
Arrow to top