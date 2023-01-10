The stage is set for the expanded NFL wild card round this weekend, and we are taking a comprehensive look ahead by putting together a meticulously researched Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants same game parlay.

With these two teams having met each other on Christmas Eve, and just three points separating them at the final whistle, this looks to be one of the closes games of the wild card playoff round.

This is reflected in the current NFL betting markets, who have the Vikings pegged as slight favourites at -163, although New York head into Sunday’s game off the back of a 28 point win over the Colts in Week 18.

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay

Three selections combine to make our NFL wild card same game parlay for this match-up, and while we have tipped the Vikings to secure safe passage in their quest for a first ever Super Bowl, the meeting just over a fortnight ago suggests this could be the most evenly matched game of the weekend.

1st Half Winner – New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings Total Points – 25.5

Minnesota Vikings -3.5 Handicap Win

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Odds @ +725 with BetOnline

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 1: 1st Half Winner – New York Giants

For all their inconsistency this season, the New York Giants’ push to secure a playoff place was not something that many observers would have expected, particularly when you rewind to the start of the year where they were without a winning season since 2016, and devoid of any real top-class weaponry.

Fast-forward to now, their 9-7-1 record has put an end to that less than favourable record, and they head into this weekend as slight underdogs against a Vikings side who have lost just four games in the NFL this season.

Despite our overall prediction siding with Minnesota, we are tipping the Giants to head into half time with the lead. They have a respectable .559 winning percentage while leading at the break, which is considerably less that the Vikings who rank in the top five. However, they trailed by just three points at the end of the second quarter in the repeat of this match-up back in December, after a Greg Joseph field goal edged Minnesota out in front.

The Vikings have allowed the second-most passing yards per contest this season with 265.8, and if New York’s playmakers can race into an early lead, this could be a shrewd selection that holds considerable value.

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Minnesota Vikings Total Points – 25.5

With the Giants predicted to take a lead into half-time, the Vikings will need to put up points after the break and we are tipping them to do just that by hitting their implied total for the game, which is set at 25.5.

The hosts have hit this mark in 10 of their 17 regular season games so far, and it is often required in order to offset their defensive struggles having conceded over 220 points in their previous eight.

Kirk Cousins was integral at QB as the Vikings edged the Giants last time, and will need a special performance one again. He clocked in with 299 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while Justin Jefferson had a helping hand with 130 receiving yards and a touchdown.

This could, and should, be too much firepower for the Giants to handle.

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Minnesota Vikings -3 Handicap Win

As they did on Christmas Eve, we have tipped Minnesota to cover the relatively low spread and run out eventual winners with at least a three point margin.

The Giants had a very mixed run-in to the end of the season with six losses in 10 games, including the meeting with their wild card opponents, and we think Minnesota will just edge the contest in what could well be a narrow affair.

The Vikings, although unpredictable at times, have had a very strong season with 13 wins, and it would be hugely underwhelming for the crowd packed into the US Bank Stadium on Sunday to see them fall at the first postseason hurdle.

