Mike Tomlin Takes Blame For Steelers Loss: ‘When It’s That Bad Across The Board, It Starts With Me’

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took full blame for the Buffalo bills 38-3 blowout on Sunday, saying that when it gets that bad ‘It Starts With Me’.

The Steelers suffered their biggest defeat since 1989 at the weekend, as the Buffalo Bills crushed the Pittsburgh side in a 38-3 demolition.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was quick to take the blame after the game, with the Steelers boss saying that his side need to be ‘solution-oriented.’

“We were a disaster in all three phases, and we have to own that, starting with myself and I do. When it’s that bad across the board, it starts with me. We don’t need to seek comfort, because there’s enough blame to go around. We need to be solution-oriented.

Coach Tomlin addresses the media following today's game against Buffalo: pic.twitter.com/SLQl5t8pRE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 9, 2022

“I don’t intend to change for the sake of changing, to shoot a hostage, if you will, or anything of that nature. “If changes produce better outcomes or seemingly produce better outcomes, or we feel like it puts us in position to produce better outcomes, then I’m open to it, certainly.”