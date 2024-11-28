Former Premier League Mick Brown has said he expects Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim to make many changes to the starting XI for the UEFA Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt on November 28.

Erik ten Hag‘s permanent successor, Amorim fielded a conservative XI on his Man Utd managerial debut against Ipswich Town on Sunday, November 24. Marcus Rashford, who operated as the lone center-forward against Ipswich, scored in the second minute, but United could not protect their lead. Two minutes before half-time, Omari Hutchinson equalized for Ipswich. Manchester United pushed for the winner in the second half but could not add to their tally, ultimately settling for a 1-1 draw.

Mick Brown Expects Ruben Amorim to Make Many Chances for Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown discussed Amorim’s team selection for the UEFA Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt, calling it the perfect opportunity to assess the quality of his players.

“I didn’t expect to see many changes against Ipswich,” began Brown.

“I’d expect more to be made for the Europa League game in the week. It’s a good opportunity for him to assess the players and see what he’s got available. As he starts to get some of his players back to full fitness, he’ll have even more decisions to make about what his best team is.”

He continued:

“The only way he can figure that out is by playing them from the start to see where they’re at. Luke Shaw and Mason Mount coming back will be a huge boost for him.

“But he’s got other players to assess too. Both of the strikers and some of the young players looking to break through. So, from what I hear, he’s going to rotate again in mid-week and experiment a bit with his team.”

Brown concluded by adding:

“They see it as a good opportunity to play a few of the players who might otherwise be on the fringes, because they’re at home against a struggling side.

“Of course, they need to win the game, but it’s also a chance for the manager to make his assessment.”

After the UEFA Europa League clash, Manchester United will face Everton in the Premier League on December 1.