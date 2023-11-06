Soccer

Michael Owen Criticizes 2 Liverpool Players For Their Performance In Luton Town Draw

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Premier League ace Michael Owen criticized Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez for failing to score in the draw against newly promoted Luton Town on Sunday (November 5).

Liverpool Somehow Saved Their Blushs Against Luton Town

Premier League giants Liverpool made the trip to Kenilworth Road for their Matchday 11 meeting with Luton Town on Monday. Many expected it to be a straightforward victory for the 19-time English champions, but Luton Town had other ideas.

They drew first blood through Tahith Chong in the 80th minute and looked destined to seal a historic win over their famed rivals until Luis Diaz popped up with an injury-time equalizer. Liverpool created a plethora of chances in the 1-1 draw at Luton Town. However, their finishing simply was not good enough.

In the 70th minute, Reds’ talisman Salah got a gilt-edged chance to score when Trent Alexander-Arnold found him at the far post. The Egyptian went for goal with a header, but failed to make the right connection, giving it straight to teammate Nunez. The Uruguayan blasted his effort well over the bar before the linesman blew the whistle for offside.

Owen Criticizes Salah And Nunez For Not Scoring Against Luton

Owen, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2001, was disappointed with what he saw from Salah and Nunez. He said that the pair squandered “two” chances in the span of seconds, adding that Salah’s miss would have been scrutinized more had it not fallen to Nunez.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former Liverpool and Manchester United forward said (via HITC):

That is a huge miss from Mo Salah. If that didn’t go to Darwin Nunez and instead went wide, then we would have said ‘wow, that’s the miss of the game’.

But then to have two in the space of half a second. We spoke about it earlier on in the programme. A lot of the time, your only danger as a centre forward when the ball is coming across like that is hitting the ball over the bar.

He added:

There is no one near you. The only thing you have to think of is to keep it down. Smoother it. You don’t need to hit it cleanly. You can scuff it. Just smother it and keep it down.

It’s a finish he probably needs to learn. There are some gaps in his game. But that was a massive chance for him.”

Although they were below par in the meeting with Luton, both Salah and Nunez have been in pretty great form in the Premier League this season. While Salah has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 11 games, Nunez has found the back of the net four times and claimed three assists in 10 appearances.

Arrow to top