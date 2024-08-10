Former Leeds United striker Michael Bridges has backed Manchester City to claim a comfortable 3-1 victory over Manchester United in their upcoming FA Community Cup clash. Bridges expects Erling Haaland to make his mark in the English soccer curtain-raiser on on Saturday, August 10.

Manchester United sprung an upset over Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May. Erik ten Hag’s men played with confidence and vigor against the English champions, coming away with a well-deserved 2-1 victory. The win also secured UEFA Europa League qualification for the Red Devils, which many believe saved Ten Hag’s job.

Ten Hag and Co. will meet Pep Guardiola’s City in the first game of the English calendar on Saturday, and fans from the red side of Manchester are expecting another spirited performance. Player-turned-pundit Bridges, however, is not convinced the lightning will strike twice.

Michael Bridges Delivers Blunt FA Community Shield Verdict

Speaking on the Optus Sport YouTube channel, the ex-Sunderland man said (via Manchester City.news):

“[The FA Cup final] was probably the match that kept [Erik] Ten Hag in his job because the tactics he showed in the final when they beat Manchester City 1-0 was probably the first time I’ve gone hang on, this guy does actually know or has been able to showcase what he’s all about.

“So it’s another chance for him to deliver an upset. There’s a lot of big players out for Manchester United for one reason or another, but why not, it’s a one-off match, anything can happen and if it’s anything to go by, they’ve got a chance.”

He added:

“However, after seeing Manchester City in pre-season and a firing [Erling] Haaland, I don’t give them much hope.

“Prediction I am going to go for Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City.”

Manchester City had a decent pre-season tour in the United States. Guardiola’s men lost 4-3 to Celtic in the opening game before suffering a 3-2 defeat to AC Milan. In their third game, they held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw but lost 4-2 on penalties. Their only win on the tour came against Chelsea, with the champions claiming a 4-2 win.

Haaland, who has two Premier League Golden Boots to his name, was in fine form throughout. He scored five goals in four games, including a hat-trick against Chelsea.