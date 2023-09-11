Much of the potential success of the Miami Dolphins for the 2023 season rides on the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But if he is able to stay on the field, then he and his team will be a serious force throughout the year, if Sunday’s performance is any indication.

Miami Dolphins Defeat Chargers, Tagovailoa And Hill Dominate

Tua Tagovailoa: 466 passing yards, 3 TDs

Tyreek Hill: 215 yards, 2 TDs Unreal. pic.twitter.com/bguezLDOt3 — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023

The matchup against the Chargers was one of the premier games of Opening Weekend, both on paper and in the results. Miami traveled cross-country to Los Angeles, where Tagovailoa played arguably his worst game last year. The Dolphins entered Sunday’s game as 3-point underdogs in a contest that had the highest over/under point total, and it proved to be a shootout.

There were 7 lead changes in the game, as there were clutch plays made by both sides. But the story in the end was Tagovailoa, his receiver Tyreek Hill, and the performance that they had in leading their team to a victory.

Hill made some noise in the off-season by predicting that he would be the first wide receiver in NFL history to gain 2,000 yards in a single season. He isn’t just on pace to achieve his goal, but his 215 yards put him on pace for a total of 3,870 for the year. He’ll of course come down from that ridiculous pace, but he can certainly afford an off-game or two and still have a shot at 2,000.

4th Best Opening Week Performance In History For Tua

Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa passed for 466 yards today, the fourth-most passing yards in a season-opening game in NFL history, trailing only Norm Van Brocklin, (554 yards in 1951), Tom Brady (517 yards in 2011) and Dan Marino (473 yards in 1994). Tyreek Hill registered 215… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2023

His quarterback had plenty to do with his success on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa had the second-best day of his career in the opening game, throwing for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns. He made a handful of jaw-dropping plays that ultimately made the difference in the Dolphins achieving victory, proving that last year’s pre-injury performance was no fluke.

Tagovailoa’s showing was the 4th best of any quarterback in an opening game in NFL history. His 466 yards trailed only Norm Van Brocklin (554), Tom Brady (517), and Dan Marino (473), and he is currently the league leader in yards by a long shot. Hill’s day was historic as well, as his 215 yards were the 3rd most in a Week 1 game.

The oddsmakers took notice of the big win, as the Dolphins have seen their Super Bowl odds drop from +2200 to +1700 after the first game. They will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football next week with a chance to go 2-0.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like