Late-season collapses have become the norm for the Miami Dolphins over the past 2+ decades. Their woes were on full display last year, as they lost five of their last six regular season games after starting out 8-3, and they fizzled out in the wild card round of the playoffs. There was hope that 2023 would be different, as the team was looking like a Super Bowl contender from September until December.

The Miami Dolphins Haven’t Won A Playoff Game Since 2000

Dolphins sharp decline in play over last month has to crush Miami fans. 15 years since last division title. 23 years since last playoff win. A month ago, so much hope — it looked like both could be snapped. But offense went cold when weather did. Now headed to same old story. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 14, 2024

But they proved to be the “Same Ol’ Dolphins”, losing three of their final five regular season games, and giving up the division crown to a team that once held a 15% chance of making the playoffs. The offense that was once record-breaking and appeared unstoppable managed to score a total of five touchdowns over their final three games, and the defense was a shell of itself by season’s end due to a brutal rash of injuries.

It all culminated in a disappointing showing in their wild card matchup against the Chiefs on Saturday night. Aside from one big play, Miami’s offense didn’t do much of anything against Kansas City’s defense. Aside from the 53 yard touchdown that ended up being the only score for the Dolphins on the night, the offense mustered just 183 total yards on the night. They went 1 for 11 on third down, and committed the only turnover of the first 59 minutes on a Tua Tagovailoa first quarter interception.

It all resulted in a 26-7 loss for the Dolphins, and pushes their playoff winless streak to 23 years and counting.

Chiefs Move On, Dolphins Face Questions

𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗘 𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘: Tua Tagovailoa will never be able to lead the #Dolphins to a Super Bowl and they need to make a change at QB. pic.twitter.com/JqkIqUFw8T — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 14, 2024

The last playoff win for Miami came on December 30th, 2000. They played the Indianapolis Colts, who were their division rivals at the time, and won in an overtime contest on a run by Lamar Smith that sealed the victory. They have only qualified for the playoffs five times since, and have lost in the first round on each of those occasions.

The Chiefs will have to wait for the results of the rest of the weekend to see who they play next week.

The Dolphins will enter an off-season full of questions after yet another disappointing finish to the season after starting out 11-4.