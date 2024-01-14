NFL

Miami Dolphins Playoff Winless Streak Is Now At 23 Years After Loss To Chiefs

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz r1277186 1296x518 5 2
rsz r1277186 1296x518 5 2

Late-season collapses have become the norm for the Miami Dolphins over the past 2+ decades. Their woes were on full display last year, as they lost five of their last six regular season games after starting out 8-3, and they fizzled out in the wild card round of the playoffs. There was hope that 2023 would be different, as the team was looking like a Super Bowl contender from September until December.

The Miami Dolphins Haven’t Won A Playoff Game Since 2000

But they proved to be the “Same Ol’ Dolphins”, losing three of their final five regular season games, and giving up the division crown to a team that once held a 15% chance of making the playoffs. The offense that was once record-breaking and appeared unstoppable managed to score a total of five touchdowns over their final three games, and the defense was a shell of itself by season’s end due to a brutal rash of injuries.

It all culminated in a disappointing showing in their wild card matchup against the Chiefs on Saturday night. Aside from one big play, Miami’s offense didn’t do much of anything against Kansas City’s defense. Aside from the 53 yard touchdown that ended up being the only score for the Dolphins on the night, the offense mustered just 183 total yards on the night. They went 1 for 11 on third down, and committed the only turnover of the first 59 minutes on a Tua Tagovailoa first quarter interception.

It all resulted in a 26-7 loss for the Dolphins, and pushes their playoff winless streak to 23 years and counting.

Chiefs Move On, Dolphins Face Questions

The last playoff win for Miami came on December 30th, 2000. They played the Indianapolis Colts, who were their division rivals at the time, and won in an overtime contest on a run by Lamar Smith that sealed the victory. They have only qualified for the playoffs five times since, and have lost in the first round on each of those occasions.

The Chiefs will have to wait for the results of the rest of the weekend to see who they play next week.

The Dolphins will enter an off-season full of questions after yet another disappointing finish to the season after starting out 11-4.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz r1277186 1296x518 5 2
NFL

LATEST Miami Dolphins Playoff Winless Streak Is Now At 23 Years After Loss To Chiefs

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 14 2024
rsz jim harbaugh nfl
NFL
NFL: Jim Harbaugh Will Interview For Chargers Job Next Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 13 2024

Teams around the NFL are gearing up for the postseason, as 14 of the league’s 32 teams will battle it out for the right to play in the Super Bowl….

USATSI 21419821 168397130 lowres
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 13 2024

Ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Wild Card clash on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we have selected our favorite picks to put into a parlay. Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa…

USATSI 21825872 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
BetOnline NFL Wild Card Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 13 2024
rsz 17050986458319
NFL
Two Buffalo Bills Games Have Been Changed Due To Weather In Last Two Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 13 2024
USATSI 22172022 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Playoff Wild Card In Florida
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 13 2024
USATSI 22238737 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Playoff Wild Card In EVERY US State
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 13 2024
Arrow to top