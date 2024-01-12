NFL

NFL: Tyreek Hill Speaks On Chiefs Ahead Of Wild Card Matchup

In what should be one of the premier games of NFL Wild Card Weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Miami Dolphins in a battle between the 3rd and 6th seeds in the AFC. The contest itself promises to be an entertaining one, and there are accompanying storylines that will increase the intrigue.

NFL: Tyreek Hill Speaks Ahead Of Wild Card Game Against Chiefs

One of the most discussed plots will be Tyreek Hill’s return to Kansas City. The now-Dolphins wide receiver spent the first six years of his career as a member of the Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with the team and cementing himself as one of the most explosive players in the league.

His exit from the team was unceremonious and charged by money issues, and there has been some bad blood amongst Chiefs fans about how the situation was handled. Hill has had the two best seasons of his career in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, while Kansas City has struggled with wide receiver issues all year long.

Saturday Will Be Hill’s First Game Back At Arrowhead

Hill’s return to Arrowhead Stadium is a delayed one. The Chiefs had a “home” game scheduled against the Dolphins earlier this year, but the game was held in Germany as a part of the NFL International Series. Kansas City wound up winning that game by a touchdown, and Hill says that he hasn’t heard from his former teammates since, despite sending them text messages:

I haven’t text Mahomes since they beat our ass. And I text Kelce, he still hasn’t text me back. He’s probably still on his Taylor Swift thing. But yeah, man. Those guys are too famous for me now I guess…There hasn’t been no trash talk. But obviously when we get there face to face I’mma be talking my trash. So, really looking forward to it.

Tyreek Hill would have to have an outstanding performance in order to back up any trash talk. The Dolphins are limping into the NFL playoffs, and Hill himself has been limping throughout the past few games. Miami is a 4-point underdog, and the weather forecasts are calling for temperatures that could make this one of the coldest games in NFL history.

During the 2023 season, Hill put up a career-high 1,799 receiving yards to lead the league. It was his second straight 1,700 yard season, a mark that he never came close to during his days with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The game will be broadcast on Peacock and will be played on Saturday night with kickoff scheduled for 8PM Eastern.

