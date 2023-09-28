NFL

Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle Will Be Available Sunday vs. Bills

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz jaylen waddle
rsz jaylen waddle

The Miami Dolphins will be playing in what should be the game of the week in the NFL this Sunday as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. They received some positive news on Thursday regarding wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was recently in concussion protocol.

Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle Will Be A Full Go For Week 4

Waddle was forced to miss Week 3 after he took a hit to the back of the head late in Miami’s Week 2 victory over the Patriots. He was never out of practice for long, participating in the red, non-contact jersey in the days leading up to the game against the Broncos. But he never received the clearance that he needed, and sat out during the Dolphins’ historic offensive day.

Miami didn’t exactly need him. The team scored 70 points on 10 touchdowns and gained more offensive yards in a single game than any team has done in the Super Bowl era. Tyreek Hill was productive enough to allow Tua Tagovailoa to throw for over 300 yards in 3 quarters of play, and the running game stepped up in a way that is hadn’t yet in coach Mike McDaniel’s young tenure.

Bills Favored Over Dolphins In AFC East Showdown

Adding Waddle back into the mix will only help. The Dolphins are built on speed, as we saw last Sunday, and Waddle is one of the fastest players in the NFL, regardless of position. The Bills will have their hands extra full when game planning for Miami this week, as they’ll have to account for both of the speedsters on the outside.

The news isn’t as positive on the defensive side for the Dolphins. Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips was absent from practice again on Thursday after missing Week 3’s contest, and his status for Sunday is unknown. Miami has struggled historically against Josh Allen, and while the last couple of matchups have been better, they’ll need their best pass rushers available in order to attempt to contain the quarterback.

The Bills are listed as 2.5 point favorites heading into the weekend.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz jaylen waddle
NFL

LATEST Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle Will Be Available Sunday vs. Bills

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  55min
CJ Stroud Week 1
NFL
C.J. Stroud Named AFC Rookie Of The Month
Author image Owen Jones  •  1h

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the AFC Rookie of the Month for his stellar play in his first three games.   September awards: AFC Players of…

rsz ixcynzfurfkm6mc0ncur
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Saquon Barkley Back At Practice On Thursday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The New York Giants have been one of the more disappointing teams during the young 2023 NFL season. They fell flat when trying to live up to elevated expectations, and…

Sam LaPorta Lions pic 1
NFL
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Lions Vs. Packers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
NFL
Best NFL Bonuses & Free Bets – NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Justin Fields Bears pic 1
NFL
How committed are the Chicago Bears to keeping Justin Fields as their starter after the 2023 season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
taylor swift chiefs box
NFL
Travis Kelce Girlfriend List: Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend’s Dating History
Author image David Evans  •  4h
Arrow to top