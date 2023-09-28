Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle Will Be Available Sunday vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins will be playing in what should be the game of the week in the NFL this Sunday as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. They received some positive news on Thursday regarding wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was recently in concussion protocol.

Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle Will Be A Full Go For Week 4

#Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is out of the NFL’s concussion protocol. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2023

Waddle was forced to miss Week 3 after he took a hit to the back of the head late in Miami’s Week 2 victory over the Patriots. He was never out of practice for long, participating in the red, non-contact jersey in the days leading up to the game against the Broncos. But he never received the clearance that he needed, and sat out during the Dolphins’ historic offensive day.

Miami didn’t exactly need him. The team scored 70 points on 10 touchdowns and gained more offensive yards in a single game than any team has done in the Super Bowl era. Tyreek Hill was productive enough to allow Tua Tagovailoa to throw for over 300 yards in 3 quarters of play, and the running game stepped up in a way that is hadn’t yet in coach Mike McDaniel’s young tenure.

Bills Favored Over Dolphins In AFC East Showdown

Some good signs today at Fins practice: – Jaylen Waddle has cleared concussion protocol

– Connor Williams was back at practice

– So was Terron Armstead On the other side: Did not spot Phillips, Ezukanma or Cracraft — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2023

Adding Waddle back into the mix will only help. The Dolphins are built on speed, as we saw last Sunday, and Waddle is one of the fastest players in the NFL, regardless of position. The Bills will have their hands extra full when game planning for Miami this week, as they’ll have to account for both of the speedsters on the outside.

The news isn’t as positive on the defensive side for the Dolphins. Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips was absent from practice again on Thursday after missing Week 3’s contest, and his status for Sunday is unknown. Miami has struggled historically against Josh Allen, and while the last couple of matchups have been better, they’ll need their best pass rushers available in order to attempt to contain the quarterback.

The Bills are listed as 2.5 point favorites heading into the weekend.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like