“Maybe we showed a little too much respect” – Philadelphia Union Boss Admits Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami “Humbled” Them

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Lionel Messi Celebrating After Scoring For Inter Miami
Lionel Messi Celebrating After Scoring For Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin has admitted Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami were far superior in the Leagues Cup semi-final, stating that his team were too respectful of their opponents.

Gerardo Martino’s Inter Miami took on Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semi-final at the Subaru Stadium on Tuesday night (August 15). The Herons ran circles around the hosts, securing a comfortable 4-1 victory and booking their place in Saturday’s (August 19) Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC.

Curtin admits Philadelphia where “humbled” by Inter Miami

Speaking after the game, Philadelphia coach Curtin gave his fair assessment of the contest, admitting that his team were no match for Messi and Co.

Curtin said (via The Daily Mail):

“I think there is a little bit of, we were too excited, maybe we showed a little too much respect.

“We got punished by a good team. We got humbled a bit. They’re only going to get better. That Miami team is gonna go.”

Curtin then backed Inter Miami owners, David Beckham, Jorge Mas, and Jose Mas to spend heavily in the transfer market and turn Vice City into the best team in America.

He added:

“Their ownership is going to spend like crazy. They’re going to make them the best team in the league.

“They might already be the best team in the league. That’s coming and I don’t think anything’s stopping them.”

Lionel Messi scored a wondergoal in emphatic 4-1 win over Philadelphia

Martino’s side got off to a cracking start in the Leagues Cup semi-final on Tuesday, with Josef Martinez putting the visitors in front just after three minutes of play. Seventeen minutes later, Lionel Messi joined the party, scoring the best goal of the game.

Capitalizing on Philadelphia’s lackluster pressing, the 36-year-old engineered a bit of space and swung his foot at it. The keeper was caught off-guard by Messi’s outrageous 30-yard attempt and failed to keep it out. The goal, the ninth of his Inter Miami career, extended Messi’s scoring streak to six games.

Just before the half-time whistle, Messi’s friend Jordi Alba scored his first Inter Miami goal. Following an excellent run, the left-back found the back of the net with a thunderous left-footed drive.

Curtin’s side got a goal back through Alejandro Bedoya in the 73rd minute. However, 19-year-old substitute David Ruiz neutralized it with a sublime strike in the 84th minute, restoring his team’s three-goal cushion.

