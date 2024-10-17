Manchester United vs Brentford: Where to Watch in US, Preview & Prediction

Manchester United, enduring their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, will look to return to winning ways when they lock horns with a trigger-happy Brentford on Matchday 8 this weekend. Continue reading to get all the key information about the fixture.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Date, Time, and Where to Watch in the US

Ten Hag’s Manchester United will welcome Thomas Frank’s Brentford to Old Trafford for their Premier League clash this week. The game will kick off at 3 PM BST / 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT on Saturday, October 19.

Since the game will take place during the 3 PM BST blackout time, there will be no broadcast in the UK. Fans in the United States, meanwhile, can tune in to Peacock Premium to watch the Premier League game live. FuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial, will also carry the game.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Preview

Form

Manchester United have been all over the place this season. They have not shown any chutzpah, lacked direction, defended poorly, and struggled to take their chances in front of the goal. Throughout the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, United have picked up just two wins in seven games. They have played out two draws and suffered three defeats. With eight points on the board, the Red Devils are toiling in 14th place in the rankings.

Manchester United are without a win in their last five matches in all competitions. In their last Premier League meeting, they played out a goalless draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Brentford, too, has not exactly set the season alight. But they have undeniably been the better team thus far. Over the seven Matchdays, the Bees have won three matches, drawn one, and lost three. With 10 points on the board, Brentford is sitting in 10th place in the Premier League standings.

Brentford played their best match before the international break, claiming a massive 5-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 7.

Team News

Leny Yoro (knee), Harry Maguire (hamstring), Noussair Mazraoui (heart problems), and Tyrell Malacia (knee) are likely to sit this one out for Manchester United, while Luke Shaw (calf) and Kobbie Mainoo (knock) are doubtful.

Brentford, meanwhile, will be without Yoane Wissa (ankle), Joshua Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), and Igor Thiago (knee) for Saturday’s clash.

Head-to-Head

Manchester United and Brentford have faced each other 19 times over the years. United have won 10, Brentford six, and the remaining three have ended all square.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Prediction

Brentford has looked considerably better than Manchester United this season. However, at Old Trafford, United will fancy their chances of pulling one over their higher-ranked opponents. We are predicting the hosts will end their winless run this Saturday and come away with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.