Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reacted to the reports of AC Milan’s interest in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, saying he is not aware of any communication between the player and the club.

Maguire has rarely played since Erik ten Hag came on as United’s manager last season, featuring in 19 Premier League matches and starting just nine of them. The England international was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United in the summer, but it ultimately came to naught as the player and the club failed to reach an agreement.

Fabrizio Romano Comments On Milan’s Interest In Manchester United’s Maguire

Earlier this week, talkSPORT credited 2021-22 Serie A winners AC Milan with an interest in Maguire, claiming the Rossonerri could make a move for the player when the transfer window opens in January.

Transfer news expert Romano gave his verdict on the rumors, saying that he was not aware of any contact between the two parties and Milan were prioritizing other positions. In his CaughtOffside Substack column, Romano wrote:

“We know Harry Maguire has been facing an uncertain future for some time, and West Ham was an option for him in the summer.

“AC Milan have now been linked with an interest, but I’m not aware of contacts between Milan and Maguire so far. Milan are working on different positions as a priority as of now, and nothing concrete is happening yet with Maguire and any other club, we’ll have to see closer to January.”

Maguire Could Still Be An Important Player For Man Utd

Under Ten Hag, Maguire has fallen behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and even Luke Shaw in the pecking order. Despite being reduced to a benchwarmer role, Maguire has continued to give his all in training, trying to win his place back into the XI. The fact that England coach Gareth Southgate still chooses him at the heart of his defense speaks volumes about his match-readiness.

Maguire came good for United in his first Premier League start of the season against Brentford on Matchday 8. Not only did he keep it tight at the back, but he also popped up with an assist, helping the Red Devils to a 2-1 win.

The Dutch tactician learned firsthand how good Maguire can still be. Whether he gives him a fair shot remains to be seen.