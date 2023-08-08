Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: The Red Devils Reject Bids For Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have reportedly turned down two separate bids from West Ham United for Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire.

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the Hammers are eyeing two Manchester United players for the summer. Out-of-favor Red Devils star Maguire has long been a known target with McTominay only recently joining him on West Ham‘s summer wishlist.

Manchester United reject £30 million ($38.30 million) bids for McTominay and Maguire

As per the aforementioned report, West Ham United have tabled separate offers for two Manchester United stars in recent weeks. They previously submitted a £30 million ($38.30 million) bid to prise Maguire away from Old Trafford this summer. The Mancunians were not impressed by the offer and promptly turned it down for the second time this summer.

The Hammers then reportedly made an identical £30 million ($38.30 million) bid for McTominay, which, once again, United found inadequate. It has been reported that the bids were separate for each player and not a joint offer. It has been further claimed that West Ham United are unlikely to return with an improved offer for McTominay. They, however, are considering making an improved third bid for Maguire.

Man United want at least £10 million ($12.77 million) more for McTominay and Maguire

The Old Trafford outfit initially had not considered selling McTominay this summer. But with Sofyan Amrabat becoming an attainable option, they are now not opposed to the idea. They, however, will only sell McTominay for the right price.

Maguire, on the other hand, has been on the transfer list for a while. He has lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag, as the Dutchman prefers to deploy Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his first-choice center-backs. Victor Lindelof and make-shift center-back Luke Shaw were also ahead of Maguire in the pecking order last season. Furthermore, Maguire was stripped of his captaincy last month, with Bruno Fernandes taking his place and reducing him to a squad player role.

It has been claimed that United value both McTominay and Maguire between £40 million($51.06 million)-£50 million ($63.83 million). With the summer transfer window set to close in just three weeks, the Hammers must act quickly to get the deals over the line.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
