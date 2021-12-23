Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is looking to improve his squad in the transfer market and the Red Devils have been linked with a couple of attackers in recent weeks.

Manchester United keen on signing Kingsley Coman

The Bayern Munich attacker has been linked with a move away from the German club and the Red Devils are keen on securing his services.

The likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are in the race as well and it remains to be seen whether Ralf Rangnick can lower the Frenchman to Old Trafford.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich are struggling to agree on a contract extension with the French winger and he will be available for a knockdown price because of his contract situation.

Coman has proven himself as a quality player in the Bundesliga and he could be an impressive addition to the Manchester United attack.

It will be interesting to see how Rangnick accommodates the Frenchman in his starting lineup especially with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo already at his disposal.

The French winger will demand regular first-team action and Manchester United will have to provide him with necessary first-team assurances in order to sign him.

Manchester United working on Erling Haaland transfer

The Borussia Dortmund striker is a top target for the Red Devils and the Premier League side have already started working on his transfer.

Manchester Evening News. Newly appointed German manager Ralf Rangnick has a cordial relationship with the player’s father and he has opened talks regarding a potential transfer as per

Rangnick oversaw the striker’s move to RB Salzburg a few years ago and it will be interesting to see if he can bring the player to Old Trafford now.

The 21-year-old will be able to leave Dortmund for a fee of around £68 million next summer because of a clause in his contract and he could prove to be a quality long term addition for the Red Devils.

Haaland has established himself as one of the best goal scorers on the planet and he would be an outstanding replacement for Edinson Cavani.