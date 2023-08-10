Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Coach Erik ten Hag Wants Club To Sign Bayern Munich Star

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer.

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to get Pavard this summer

Manchester United are reportedly looking to bolster their defense in light of Harry Maguire’s imminent exit. It is believed that West Ham United have tabled a $38.26 million offer for the England defender, which the Mancunians have decided to accept. Talks are still to be had on the player side, but United are confident that an agreement would be reached.

Amid Maguire’s exit rumors, French outlet L’Equipe has claimed that the Red Devils are already eyeing a replacement. Bayern‘s Pavard, Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba are said to be the top three names on United’s shortlist.

Although all three players are more than capable of filling in for Maguire, Pavard is Ten Hag’s undisputed choice. The Dutch mastermind has reportedly asked his club to open talks with Bayern and complete the deal before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Pavard is interested in Man United transfer

Pavard has one year left on his Bayern Munich contract and has already informed the German club of his desire to leave this summer. He is reportedly excited by the prospect of playing for the Red Devils and is eager to join them this summer. The 27-year-old, who is originally a right-back, wishes to play in a more central position from now on and believes that he will get that opportunity at United.

Manchester United are set to open talks with the German outfit sooner rather than later and a deal worth $33 million could be on the cards.

Pavard, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart for a $38.54 million fee in July 2019. Primarily used as a right-back, Pavard has so far participated in 162 games for the Bavarians, scoring 12 times and providing 12 assists.

Pavard has amassed an enviable number of trophies since joining Bayern. Thus far, he has won four Bundesliga titles, one Champions League trophy, one DFB Pokal, and one FIFA Club World Cup at the Allianz Arena, amongst other honors.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
