Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer.

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to get Pavard this summer

Manchester United are reportedly looking to bolster their defense in light of Harry Maguire’s imminent exit. It is believed that West Ham United have tabled a $38.26 million offer for the England defender, which the Mancunians have decided to accept. Talks are still to be had on the player side, but United are confident that an agreement would be reached.

Amid Maguire’s exit rumors, French outlet L’Equipe has claimed that the Red Devils are already eyeing a replacement. Bayern‘s Pavard, Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba are said to be the top three names on United’s shortlist.

Although all three players are more than capable of filling in for Maguire, Pavard is Ten Hag’s undisputed choice. The Dutch mastermind has reportedly asked his club to open talks with Bayern and complete the deal before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Benjamin Pavard, open to leaving Bayern this summer and keen on Manchester United move. He'd love to join the club and try Premier League experience 🔴🇫🇷 Ten Hag will decide soon fav option between Pavard and Todibo; backup option, Tapsoba. pic.twitter.com/r2bybiA8G7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Pavard is interested in Man United transfer

Pavard has one year left on his Bayern Munich contract and has already informed the German club of his desire to leave this summer. He is reportedly excited by the prospect of playing for the Red Devils and is eager to join them this summer. The 27-year-old, who is originally a right-back, wishes to play in a more central position from now on and believes that he will get that opportunity at United.

Manchester United are set to open talks with the German outfit sooner rather than later and a deal worth $33 million could be on the cards.

Pavard, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart for a $38.54 million fee in July 2019. Primarily used as a right-back, Pavard has so far participated in 162 games for the Bavarians, scoring 12 times and providing 12 assists.

Pavard has amassed an enviable number of trophies since joining Bayern. Thus far, he has won four Bundesliga titles, one Champions League trophy, one DFB Pokal, and one FIFA Club World Cup at the Allianz Arena, amongst other honors.