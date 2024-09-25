Soccer

“Come on, do me a favor” – Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Dismisses Erik ten Hag’s Reasoning for Dropping Marcus Rashford Against Crystal Palace

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford
Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has said Erik ten Hag did not drop in-form Marcus Rashford due to tactical reasons. He believes the England international was up to something, which led to his omission from the starting XI against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United Benched Marcus Rashford For Crystal Palace Clash

Manchester United frontman Rashford delivered an excellent performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Southampton on Matchday 4 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. The 26-year-old scored a fine goal from three shots on target against the Saints, ending his sixth-month goalless run in the English top flight. His previous league goal came from the penalty spot, in a 2-0 win against Everton, on March 9, 2024.

Filled with confidence after scoring against Southampton, Rashford carried his eye-catching form over to the League Cup clash against Barnsley FC. He scored a brace as the Red Devils claimed a 7-0 victory.

Despite his excellent run of form, Rashford found himself on the bench for United’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on Matchday 5. He came on for the final 30 minutes but cut a subdued figure as the two teams played out a goalless draw.

Paul Scholes Says Marcus Rashford’s Omission Was Not Tactical

Manchester United manager Ten Hag said he had to rotate Rashford due to fixture congestion, but Scholes is not convinced. Speaking on the Overlap podcast, the 11-time Premier League winner said (via GiveMeSport):

United are struggling forward-wise, aren’t they? They’re struggling for goals this year, they’ve scored five goals, three of them were against Southampton. That tells you that the forwards maybe just aren’t good enough.

Leaving Rashford out on Saturday was…he’s been up to something, hasn’t he? Come on. He’s not scored in such a long time, and all of a sudden he scores three goals in two games and he’s not playing? He [Ten Hag] said it was rotation…come on, do me a favor.”

Manchester United will return to action on Wednesday night, September 25, as they begin their UEFA Europa League journey with a clash against FC Twente at Old Trafford. Fresh after playing only a cameo against Palace, Rashford should be in contention to start the game.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Soccer

LATEST “I couldn’t fault Ten Hag’s approach” – Steve McClaren Says Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Was Right to Take on Cristiano Ronaldo

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024
Chelsea Has Signed Estevao Willian
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains How Barcelona Star Helped Blues Land Estevao Willian
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal indirectly helped Chelsea land one of the most exciting talents in the world Estevao Willian. Estevao will join the Blues…

Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Were Interested In 23-Year-Old Before His Move To Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024

La Liga leaders Barcelona were reportedly interested in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili before he signed a permanent deal with Premier League giants Liverpool. Hansi Flick’s side had received good reports…

Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford
Soccer
“Come on, do me a favor” – Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Dismisses Erik ten Hag’s Reasoning for Dropping Marcus Rashford Against Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024
Real Madrid Beat Deportivo Alaves
Soccer
Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo Alaves: Mbappe and Co. Survive Late Scare To Keep Pressure On Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs FC Twente – Where To Watch In US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 24 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“It’s confusing” – Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Questions Erik ten Hag’s Team Selection Against Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 24 2024
Arrow to top