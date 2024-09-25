Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has said Erik ten Hag did not drop in-form Marcus Rashford due to tactical reasons. He believes the England international was up to something, which led to his omission from the starting XI against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United Benched Marcus Rashford For Crystal Palace Clash

Manchester United frontman Rashford delivered an excellent performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Southampton on Matchday 4 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. The 26-year-old scored a fine goal from three shots on target against the Saints, ending his sixth-month goalless run in the English top flight. His previous league goal came from the penalty spot, in a 2-0 win against Everton, on March 9, 2024.

Filled with confidence after scoring against Southampton, Rashford carried his eye-catching form over to the League Cup clash against Barnsley FC. He scored a brace as the Red Devils claimed a 7-0 victory.

Despite his excellent run of form, Rashford found himself on the bench for United’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on Matchday 5. He came on for the final 30 minutes but cut a subdued figure as the two teams played out a goalless draw.

Paul Scholes Says Marcus Rashford’s Omission Was Not Tactical

Manchester United manager Ten Hag said he had to rotate Rashford due to fixture congestion, but Scholes is not convinced. Speaking on the Overlap podcast, the 11-time Premier League winner said (via GiveMeSport):

“United are struggling forward-wise, aren’t they? They’re struggling for goals this year, they’ve scored five goals, three of them were against Southampton. That tells you that the forwards maybe just aren’t good enough.

“Leaving Rashford out on Saturday was…he’s been up to something, hasn’t he? Come on. He’s not scored in such a long time, and all of a sudden he scores three goals in two games and he’s not playing? He [Ten Hag] said it was rotation…come on, do me a favor.”

Manchester United will return to action on Wednesday night, September 25, as they begin their UEFA Europa League journey with a clash against FC Twente at Old Trafford. Fresh after playing only a cameo against Palace, Rashford should be in contention to start the game.