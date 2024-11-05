Soccer

Report: Manchester United Prepared to Pay $95 Million+ to Sign Serie A Forward

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Premier League powerhouse Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Serie A outfit Napoli. The Red Devils are prepared to pay a mammoth €90 million ($98.3 million) to prize him away from Italy.

Manchester United have failed to plant their best foot forward in recent years, gradually slipping outside of the top four in the Premier League rankings. This season, they are enduring their worst-ever start to an EPL campaign. They have picked up a mere 12 points from 10 games and sit in 13th place in the rankings. United wants a swift change of fortunes and believes that adding Kvaratskhelia will help their case.

Manchester United Prepared to Pay Big for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester United have put Kvaratskhelia at the top of their wishlist for the summer of 2025. They are ready to pay a sizable premium to secure his services, with Fijaches.com revealing the possibility of tabling a €90 million ($98.3 million) bid. Of course, they will also give him a generous contract, significantly boosting his earnings.

Napoli, however, will not make it easy for Man Utd. They fully recognize the value of Kvaratskhelia’s talents. So, only a blockbuster, record-breaking bid will satisfy them. As per the aforementioned report, Manchester United is prepared to pay up to €90 million ($98.3 million) to bring the Georgian winger to Old Trafford. However, there is a chance that Napoli could demand a bigger offer to part ways with the 23-year-old.

Manchester United is eager to rejoin the Premier League fight and believes Kvaratskhelia will be a great asset. They are particularly fond of his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. There is the belief that Kvaratskhelia will be an excellent fit for the attack-minded system United is trying to build.

How Has Kvaratskhelia Fared This Season?

With sufficient experience under his belt, Kvaratskhelia has become a dependable source for goals, assists, and decisive gameplay at Napoli. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 11 Serie A matches so far, emerging as one of Napoli’s best players. His heroics have helped the Partenopei climb to the top of the rankings in the 2024-25 season, narrowly edging out Inter Milan (24 points).

Kvaratskhelia was one of Napoli’s best players as they won the Serie A title in the 2022-23 season. If he can maintain his form, Napoli could celebrate their second Serie A title win at the end of the season.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
