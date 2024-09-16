Soccer

"This is a guy who is in beast mode" – William Gallas Backs Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland To Smash Premier League Records This Season

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has heaped praise on Manchester City sharpshooter Erling Haaland, backing him to “break every single goal-scoring record” in the Premier League this season. Gallas also praised Man City manager Pep Guardiola for getting his team to fire on all cylinders right from the get-go.

Erling Haaland Has Been In A League Of His Own Since Joining Manchester City

Premier League powerhouse Manchester City struck an early deal to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. The Cityzens triggered his shockingly low €60 million ($66.8 million) release clause and brought him to Manchester, thus beginning a spell of utter dominance.

In his debut season, Haaland bagged 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 games in all competitions, helping Man City win the Treble. He scored 36 times in the English top flight, breaking the record for most goals in a single Premier League season.

Haaland scored a league-best 27 times in 31 games last season, helping City become the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles. The 24-year-old has looked even better this time around scoring a jaw-dropping nine goals in only four games and winning the Premier League Player of the Month award.

William Gallas Claims Erling Haaland Is In “Beast Mode”

Gallas has been spellbound by what he has seen from Haaland so far and is confident that the Norwegian is on course for a record-breaking season.

Discussing Haaland’s performance after his match-winning brace against Brentford, Gallas said (via The Mirror):

I’m watching this player and thinking ‘this is a guy who is in beast mode’. Nine goals, two hat-tricks, four games. Wow!

I don’t know if he has set himself any individual targets, but he looks like he is going to break every single goal-scoring record in the Premier League this season. It’s impossible to predict how many goals he will get this year, but you can say with confidence that it will be loads.”

He concluded by adding:

Pep Guardiola has got his team firing early. I don’t know what he has said to his players, I would love to know, but every single one of them looks on it. Whatever he has said to them has had the desired effect.”

Haaland and Co. will return to action on Wednesday (September 18) with a clash against Italian champions Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

