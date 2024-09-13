After seven goals in his first three matches this season, there was no doubt that Manchester City’s Erling Haaland would yet again be crowned player of the month.

Erling Haaland Is August Player Of The Month

Erling Haaland has been announced as the Premier League player of the month for August, after impressing in Manchester City’s first three games of the season.

In typical fashion, Haaland has been on fire for the champions through the first few weeks of the year – but seven goals in his first three games is impressive even for his high standards.

The Norweigan thanked fans for their votes, as well as crediting City for their impressive start to the campaign: “I am delighted to have won this award so early in the season and would like to thank everyone who voted for me.

“I am also very grateful to my team-mates, the coaches and staff for helping to make it happen. August was a brilliant month for the team, and I am proud to have played an important part in that.

“To have scored seven goals last month in three matches is great, but I will continue to work hard and improve my game.”

Erling Haaland in the Prem in August: 11 games

19 goals That's a goal every 49 minutes, the best ratio by any player in any month in PL history. pic.twitter.com/FQmUV4jbOe — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) August 31, 2024

Things only get tougher for City from here on out, with multiple players already complaining about the demanding fixture run coming up for the top clubs.

The Champions League gets underway next week with City facing Inter, but before that Haaland and co will have to deal with a tricky Premier League clash against Brentford.

“We have given ourselves a great foundation to build on now going into a busy period with the Champions League and Carabao Cup starting. I hope I can continue to help the team get the wins and keep us pushing in all the competitions.”

Last season Haaland scored 27 Premier League goals to win back to back golden boots and this year he is looking to emulate Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer to make it three on the bounce.