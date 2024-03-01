Soccer

Manchester City Vs. Manchester United: Where To Watch Premier League Encounter In US, Preview & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Bitter rivals Manchester City and Manchester United will meet on Matchday 27 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Continue reading to learn all the key information about the highly-anticipated Manchester derby.

Manchester City Vs. Manchester United: Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch Premier League Game In US

Reigning English champions Manchester City will welcome crosstown rivals Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League appointment on Sunday afternoon (March 3). The game is scheduled to kick off at 3.30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT.

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on USA Network or stream it on Peacock Premium. FuboTV, which offers a handy 7-day trial, will also carry the fascinating Premier League encounter.

Manchester City Vs. Manchester United: Preview

Recent Form

Manchester City have been in top shape lately. They are coming into Sunday’s game on the back of a thumping 6-2 victory over Luton Town in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were the standout performers in the game, with the Norwegian scoring five times and the Belgian claiming four assists.

Pep Guardiola’s side are sitting in second place in the Premier League rankings with 59 points. They are trailing league leaders Liverpool by a solitary point.

Manchester United, on the other hand, narrowly escaped an embarrassment in their FA Cup Fifth Round meeting with Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils nicked a 1-0 victory, courtesy of an 89th-minute strike from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

Unlike City, United have not been lived up to expectations in the English top flight this season. They are currently toiling in sixth place in the standings, sitting eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Team News

Manchester City will be without Jack Grealish, who is nursing a groin injury. Josko Gvardiol is also suffering from an ankle issue and is a doubt for the game.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, will not have many of his top players at his disposal. In-form striker Rasmus Hojlund is out with an undisclosed problem, so are Mason Mount (calf), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (undisclosed), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Anthony Martial (groin), and Luke Shaw (undisclosed). Harry Maguire is also a big doubt for the game.

Head-To-Head Record

The two Manchester sides have crossed paths 191 times in competitive games. The Old Trafford outfit have the edge with 78 wins as opposed to the Etihad-owned club’s 60 victories. A healthy 53 games have ended all-square.

In their last Premier League meeting, on October 29, 2023, City picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have a healthy lead in head-to-head meetings but, unfortunately for them, the game is not won on paper. Currently, Manchester City are arguably the best team in the world, and United, especially an injury-stricken one, have little chance of containing them.

We are backing City to thoroughly dominate proceedings at the Etihad Stadium and come away with another 3-0 victory over the rivals.

