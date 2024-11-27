Soccer

Fans Are Concerned About Pep Guardiola’s Health After Manchester City Extend Winless Streak To Six Games

Olly Taliku
Manchester City have gone six games without a win in all competitions and the stress appeared to take its toll on Pep Guardiola this week, after the City manager was spotted with scratches across his face following a draw against Feyenoord.   

Concern For Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are on an uncharacteristically poor run of form at the moment and the stress is clearly taking its toll on Pep Guardiola, who looked an exhausted figure on Tuesday night.

City were 3-0 up against Feyenoord but an improbable late comeback saw the points shared in Manchester as the visitors scored three goals in just 15 minutes.

After the game when Pep spoke to the media, the Spaniard had cuts on his head and face which left reporters bemused, but Guardiola explained he had done it to himself throughout a stressful evening.

“I cut it with my finger,” Guardiola explained during his press conference, “I want to hurt myself.” he joked.

“We’ve lost a lot of matches recently; we’re fragile. We need a win. This match was crucial for our confidence—we were playing at a high level—but something happens, and we’re in trouble. I don’t know if it’s a mental issue. The first goal cannot happen, and neither can the second. After that, we lose control. We’re desperate to win, to do things right, but it’s not working.”

Pep released another statement on Wednesday via X after his concerning press conference, saying: “I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this.

“My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm.”

Things don’t get much easier for City moving forward, as their next game comes against current Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday which could be a very early title decider.

