Cincinnati has signed Cade York to the practice squad as Evan McPherson will miss time with a groin injury

Zach Wolpin
With a 44-38 loss in Week 13 to the Steelers, the Bengals are now 4-8 this season. A slow start to 2024 put the Bengals behind early on. The team was 1-4 through their first five games. Then, Cincinnati was 3-1 in their next four and were at 4-5. However, the Bengals have lost their last three games and will likely miss the playoffs. 

Cincinnati is waisting an MVP-caliber season from Joe Burrow. He leads the NFL in pass attempts, passing yards, passing yards per game, and touchdowns. While Burrow has the offense playing at a high level, the Bengals’ defense has left a lot to be desired in 2024. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that kicker Evan McPherson is dealing with a groin injury and will miss a few weeks. The Bengals have signed Cade York to their practice squad and he’ll kick while McPherson is out.

Evan McPherson will miss time for the Bengals with a groin injury


In the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, Evan McPherson was selected by the Bengals out of Florida. McPherson has been the team’s starter for the last four seasons and he’s made some big-time kicks. During Cincinnati’s run to the Super Bowl in 2021, MchPerson was 14-14 on field goal attempts in four playoff games. That included a long of 54 yards. Through 12 games in 2024, McPherson’s (72.7) field goal percentage is by far the lowest of his career.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that McPherson is dealing with a groin injury. He will miss time for Cincinnati and the team needs to sign a kicker. Cade York has been signed to the practice squad and will kick for the Bengals while McPherson is out. York was a fourth-round pick by Cleveland in 2022. He did not play a game in 2023 and has played in one game in 2024 for the Commanders. It was their first game of the season before he was later waived by the team. Now, York gets the opportunity to kick for the Bengals for at least a few games.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

