Editorial

Bears head coach search: Caleb Williams wants someone who is ‘offensive-minded’

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Caleb Williams Bears pic
Caleb Williams Bears pic

In 2024, the Chicago Bears finished 5-12. Following a loss on Thanksgiving to the Lions, the team fired head coach Matt Eberflus. The Bears had the #1 pick in the 2024 draft and selected QB Caleb Williams out of USC. Chicago tried to put the pieces on the field for Willimas to have success this past season. 

However, the Bears did not have the right offensive game plan or coaches calling the plays. Shane Waldron started the year as offensive coordinator but he was eventually fired. Passing games coordinator Thomas Brown was elevated to offensive coordinator. Moving forward, the team is searching for a new head coach. Starting QB Caleb Williams made comments that he wants someone who is “offensive-minded”.

Who will be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears?


The Chicago Bears will leave no stone unturned this offseason when it comes to finding their next head coach. Their front office has cast a large net and has interviewed a ton of candidates. Ryan Poles and ownership have already interviewed Thomas Brown, Pete Carroll, Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Mike Kafka, Mike McCarthy, and Ron Rivera to name a few. There are several other candidates like Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman that Chicago has requested an interview with.

Recently, Bears QB Caleb Willaims was on an episode of the St. Brown Podcast. When asked what kind of head coach he was looking for in 2025, Williams gave an honest answer. He said he “selfishly” wants someone who is “offensive-minded” as their next head coach. The young QB wants someone he can build with over time and help elevate his game to the next level. If you ask Bears fans, one name is at the top of their list. Detroit’s offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. He’s a top candidate for several teams this offseason and Chicago is in the running. Johnson’s offensive scheme with the Lions is one of the best in the NFL. That would be a home run hire for the Bears. We’ll see if they can help out their franchise QB and get an “offensive-minded” head coach in 2025.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Skylar Thompson
Editorial

LATEST Miami’s Quarterback Issues Continue As Skylar Thompson Suffers Rib Injury In Loss To Seahawks

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 23 2024
USATSI 23627249 1
Editorial
Jim Schlossnagle Heavily Criticized Following His Dramatic Move To Texas
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jun 28 2024

Jim Schlossnagle is facing criticism from fans and the media for how he handles his move from Texas A&M to Texas Longhorns. Schlossnagle says goodbye to Texas A&M Schlossnagle has…

Longest Game In MLB History
Editorial
What Is The Longest Baseball Game In MLB History?
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jan 11 2024

The MLB has made significant changes to the rules to cut down the length of time for games. During the offseason before the 2023 MLB season began, the league changed…

krackomberger
Editorial
KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 19 from Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger
Author image Bill Krackomberger  •  Jan 11 2024
Jamie Carragher Wife
Editorial
Who Is Jamie Carragher’s Wife? CBS Pundit Is Married To Childhood Sweetheart Nicola Hart
Author image Cai Parry  •  Nov 28 2023
rsz 1200x0 1
Editorial
The Houston Rockets Have Won 4 Straight And Are Dominating Their Opponents
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 09 2023
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial
Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
Arrow to top