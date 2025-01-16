Bears head coach search: Caleb Williams wants someone who is ‘offensive-minded’

In 2024, the Chicago Bears finished 5-12. Following a loss on Thanksgiving to the Lions, the team fired head coach Matt Eberflus. The Bears had the #1 pick in the 2024 draft and selected QB Caleb Williams out of USC. Chicago tried to put the pieces on the field for Willimas to have success this past season.

However, the Bears did not have the right offensive game plan or coaches calling the plays. Shane Waldron started the year as offensive coordinator but he was eventually fired. Passing games coordinator Thomas Brown was elevated to offensive coordinator. Moving forward, the team is searching for a new head coach. Starting QB Caleb Williams made comments that he wants someone who is “offensive-minded”.

Who will be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears?

Caleb Williams on who he would want as the next Head Coach for the #Bears pic.twitter.com/N8K7k4P2wh — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) January 15, 2025



The Chicago Bears will leave no stone unturned this offseason when it comes to finding their next head coach. Their front office has cast a large net and has interviewed a ton of candidates. Ryan Poles and ownership have already interviewed Thomas Brown, Pete Carroll, Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Mike Kafka, Mike McCarthy, and Ron Rivera to name a few. There are several other candidates like Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman that Chicago has requested an interview with.

Recently, Bears QB Caleb Willaims was on an episode of the St. Brown Podcast. When asked what kind of head coach he was looking for in 2025, Williams gave an honest answer. He said he “selfishly” wants someone who is “offensive-minded” as their next head coach. The young QB wants someone he can build with over time and help elevate his game to the next level. If you ask Bears fans, one name is at the top of their list. Detroit’s offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. He’s a top candidate for several teams this offseason and Chicago is in the running. Johnson’s offensive scheme with the Lions is one of the best in the NFL. That would be a home run hire for the Bears. We’ll see if they can help out their franchise QB and get an “offensive-minded” head coach in 2025.