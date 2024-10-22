Premier League holders Manchester City are reportedly one of the top contenders to sign Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. With Pep Guardiola’s contract expiring at the end of the 2024-25 season, the Cityzens could turn to Alonso if the two-time Treble-winning manager opts for a change of scenery.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bundesliga holders Bayer Leverkusen are preparing for life without their history-making manager Alonso. Leverkusen understands the Spaniard is one of the most sought-after managers in the world and it could be mighty difficult to keep him in Germany.

Alonso is contractually tied to Leverkusen until June 2026. However, the club will not stand in his way if he decides to take up a new challenge next summer. Leverkusen is looking for a worthy successor, with Sebastian Hoeness and Sandro Wagner emerging as possible candidates for the role.

Manchester City Interested in Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid Also Monitoring Situation

Manchester City has enjoyed unimaginable success under Guardiola since July 2016, winning six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and two FA Cups, among other honors. However, the partnership has likely run its course, as Guardiola has hinted at a possible departure in the summer of 2025.

Finding a replacement for arguably the best manager of the 21st century is a massive task, but Man City has identified someone who has proven he has the chops to succeed at a big club. Alonso, who led Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in 2023-24, is reportedly the No. 1 name on City’s wishlist. Thanks to his time with Liverpool, he is familiar with the culture in England, has an excellent tactical mind, and commands the respect of the dressing room.

However, signing him will not be straightforward for City, with Plettenberg claiming that Real Madrid is also interested in signing Alonso. The Spaniard spent five fruitful years at Real Madrid — between 2009 and 2014 — and has a soft spot for the All-Whites. There is a good chance that he will embrace the opportunity to manage the most successful club in Europe.

Of course, Carlo Ancelotti is doing a fine job at Real Madrid and still has over one-and-a-half-years remaining (June 2026) on his contract. Considering how much success he has brought to the club, Madrid may refrain from pushing him out at the end of the season.

However, things change rather quickly in the Spanish capital. If Ancelotti fails to secure La Liga or the UEFA Champions League this season, Florentino Perez could very well opt for a change of personnel.