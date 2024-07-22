Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly received a jaw-dropping offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The Belgian midfielder, who is in his final year at Man City, is supposedly impressed with Al-Ittihad’s proposal and may seriously consider making the move.

Kevin De Bruyne Is Open To Saudi Move

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, the Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for many top soccer players. In the summer of 2023, Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante, and more made the switch to the Saudi Pro League, tempted by the money offered by the division’s top clubs.

De Bruyne, who has won it all in club soccer with Manchester City, could be the next big name to pledge allegiance to a Saudi Arabian club. In a recent interview with HLN, the 33-year-old even discussed the prospect of him moving to Saudi Arabia. Here’s what he had to say:

“At my age, you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

“If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that, I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet. Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.”

Al-Ittihad Pushing To Sign Manchester City Maestro

According to a report by CaughtOffside, Saudi giants Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal are all looking to capitalize on De Bruyne’s openness. As things stand, however, Al-Ittihad are the ones leading the race for his services. As per the aforementioned report, they have tabled a staggering deal for the Belgian, giving him the option to make €180 million ($195.87 million) in only three years.

Manchester City want De Bruyne to stay put and are preparing to extend his contract. However, they will not stand in his way if he decides to accept any of the massive offers from Saudi Pro League clubs.

De Bruyne has already cemented his place in the Premier League Hall of Fame, delivering flawless performances on cue since joining Man City in August 2015. He has so far played 382 games for City across competitions, scoring 102 goals and providing 170 assists. He has helped City to six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.