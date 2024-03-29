The Dallas Mavericks are a part of the cluster of teams fighting to stay out of the Play-In in the Western Conference playoff race. The current week is an important one for them, as they have two games in Sacramento against a Kings team that has similar goals, and the two entered their game on Monday with identical records.

Doncic Questionable For Friday’s Mavericks Game

Luka Doncic (Achilles) listed questionable for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) March 28, 2024

And while the Mavericks have the upper hand so far by winning the first contest in commanding fashion, their most productive player is listed as questionable for the rematch on Friday.

There have been few NBA players that have been on a tear like Luka Dončić has over the past month-plus. He is averaging nearly a triple-double since the All-Star break, and is a huge reason why Dallas is 9-1 in their last 10 games and surging in the West.

For the last handful of games, he has been putting up impressive numbers while dealing with a sore Achilles. He was Dončić was listed as questionable for Monday’s game, and he looked to be favoring the leg a bit, but he finished the game with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in 31 minutes of play.

The team of course has a second reliable scoring option in Kyrie Irving should Doncic not be able to go.

A Win Would Do Wonders For Dallas’ Hopes

Mavericks are scaring teams around the league as @WindhorstESPN points out on The Hoop Collective… Mavs have the attention of the NBA right now and rightfully so #MFFL (🎥: @espn) pic.twitter.com/r3xEwBCIEv — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) March 28, 2024

Despite winning the first game of the double dip, Friday’s game will be huge for the Mavericks. They’d fall back into a tie with the Kings by way of record, but would lose the tiebreaker by having just one win in four matchups with Sacramento this season. If they win, they’ll be able to further their hold on the highly sought-after 6th seed heading into a big game on Sunday against the surging Houston Rockets.

Also listed as questionable for Friday’s game is Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber, who is dealing with a knee issue. Forward Josh Green is already listed as out. Dallas is currently listed as a 1.5 point favorite, a line that could be subject to change depending on Dončić’s status.