With racing across the UK and Ireland from Lingfield, Haydock, Ascot, Wincanton, Gowran Park and Newcastle means we have plenty of options for our Saturday Lucky 15 tips.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Best Bookmakers For Horse Racing Free Bets

Looking for a flutter on the races? Claim the best online horse racing free bets from the best UK bookmakers.

Betfred – Fantastic horse racing sign up offer with generous bonuses bet365 – Excellent odds on all UK and Ireland races. BetUK – New bookie with great horse racing offer BoyleSports – Best for daily horse racing enhances odds 888sport – Great horse racing live stream for all UK and Ireland races

Lucky 15 tips today – Saturday 19th February

Here are our four best tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Fragant Delitiep @ 9/4 with bet365 14:13 Wincanton

His best chase performance to date over fences came when just touched off in this race last year from a handicap mark of 131 on deep going. He gets the same conditions again but this time runs off a 6lb lower mark, and presumably this would have been the plan by connections awhile back.

Fakir D’oudairies @ 5/2 with bet365 15:38 Ascot

Some classy horses on display as you’d expect for this grade one contest. The selection is officially the top rated runner in this field and its easy to why given some of his past efforts in this company, in particular his last time out effort when 2nd to Allaho who would have been a very short price favourite if had taken part. He goes well on soft ground and this looks like his ideal distance.

Tokyo Getaway @ 6.00 with bet365 15:50 Haydock

A gallant sort, who likes to race prominently which can be an advantage at this track when the ground is riding testing which it’s likely to be by race time. Evidently goes well at this track over this distance as demonstrated by her last two efforts and if her jockey can get her into a nice tempo she should be in the mix at the business end.

Hillcrest @ 11/8 with bet365 15:50 Haydock

Took an unfortunate early departure last time out when well backed on course but his previous effort still sets a decent standard when you consider he defeated I Am Maximus who was a past conqueror of grade one winner My Drogo.

That kind of interlinked form lines implies the selection sets a fair standard for this grade 2 contest.

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to chance

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calander.