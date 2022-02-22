Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Wednesday 23rd February

Plenty of betting opportunities for horse racing fans to get stuck into today with afternoon jumping cards at Ludlow, Doncaster and Punchestown (Ire), while Newcastle (AW) and Kempton (AW) provide the fix for the all weather pundits.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – Wednesday 23rd February 2022



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Burning Victory @11/10 with bet365 – 1.00 Punchestown

The Willie Mullins yard have won six of the last eight renewals of this race and look to hold a strong hand again this year. The run two – Dysart Diamond and Burning Victory – but it’s the last-named, with Paul Townend riding that gets the nod.

She is the top-rated in the field but also gets weight from all the others. A recent third to her stablemate Klassical Dream, albeit 23 lengths back, was a fair effort but back into calmer waters here looks the one to beat.

Didero Vallis @10/1 with bet365 – 3.35 Ludlow

This has been a kind race to the Venetia Williams yard – winning the last two runnings. With that in mind, their Didero Vallis looks interesting in this amateur riders’ chase. Yes, recent runs at Wincanton and Ascot have been poor but three runs back he was a solid second here at Ludlow so the return to this venue can hopefully spark him back to life off a 5lb lower rating.

Dutch Decoy @9/2 with bet365 – 3.45 Newcastle

The only proven course and distance winner in the field is the Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained Dutch Decoy. This 5 year-old has a consistent profile – having hit the first three in 63% of his 16 all weather starts.

Durdle Door @5/2 with bet365 – 7.00 Kempton

The Gary Moore camp continue to be in good order and look to have another fair chance here with their course and distance winner – Durdle Door. Down two grades here helps, plus she should be better for a recent run at Chelmsford after a small break. The useful Jason Watson, who has won on her in the past, is also back doing the steering.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.