Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Tuesday 1st March

As we head into Tuesday we’ve three more horse racing meetings to get stuck into with jumping at Leicester and Catterick, while Newcastle provides the action for all weather fans.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – 1st March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Dash Full Of Cash @ SP with bet365 – 1.50 Leicester

The Lucy Wadham yard, who have a 40% record with their chasers at Leicester, also won this race 12 months ago – with that in mind, their Dash Full Of Cash stands out. This lightly-raced 5 year-old has only had two runs over hurdles and the last of those was an improved second at Kempton. He’s also dropped in grade slightly here on his debut over fences.

Happy News @ SP with bet365 – 2.25 Leicester

Happy News has been out of sorts in recent runs but she might just be worth chancing in a race she won 12 months ago. She’s up 3lbs from last year and having been running on slightly quicker ground this season will be more at home in the softer conditions this time. Regular jockey – Jordan Nailor – gets the leg-up.

Schalke @ SP with bet365 – 3.50 Catterick

The Rebecca Menzies camp are 6-from-25 (24%) with their chasers at the moment here at Catterick and look to have an interesting runner in Schalke. Top jockey Brian Hughes who was on last time, has been booked to ride again and a 6lbs hike for that success looks fair. The longer trip can also eke out a bit more improvement and the tongue-tie is also on for the first time.

Venturous @ SP with bet365 – 7.00 Newcastle

Venturous is no spring chicken at 9 years-old but is still loving life as a racehorse after an easy win here last time out over this trip. He’s the top-rated in the field but also gets a handy 3lbs from Judicial and Mehmento, which just swings it in the favour of this David Barron runner.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

