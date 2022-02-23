Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Thursday 24th February

Plenty of betting opportunities for horse racing fans to get stuck into today with afternoon jumping cards at Huntingdon, Sedgefield and Thurles (Ire), while Newcastle (AW) and Southwell (AW) provide the fix for the all weather pundits.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – Thursday 24th February 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Manucci @ 4/9 with bet365 – 2.10 Huntingdon

Bounced back to winning form in cracking fashion at Sandown last time and a repeat of that would make him hard to beat here. Gets in off the same mark as that was a conditional jockeys’ race, so you feel with that confidence behind him should be hard to peg back from the front again.

Galop De Chasse @ 10/11 with bet365 – 2.45 Huntingdon

Just four runners here, but really the race only looks between Golden Boy Grey and the Venetia Williams-trained Galop De Chasse. The last-named stood out when winning at Ludlow earlier this month and a 5lb hike by the handicapper might not be enough to stop him following up.

The Folkes Tiara @ 10/3 with bet365 – 4.15 Thurles

The Henry De Bromhead yard have won this race for the last three years so the hint that they are targeting the race again should be taken. Rachael Blackmore rides too and she’s been on the last two winners of this race for the Bromhead stable too.

Another Bertie @ 2/1 with bet365 – 7.30 Newcastle

Heads here on a three-timer after two nice wins at Southwell. The last of those was a 2-length success and despite a 6lb rise for that looks a progressive sort that will have more to come.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

