MLB

Los Angeles Angels Are “All In”, Making Moves For A Playoff Push

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1

The Los Angeles Angels will be a future case study for how not to manage a superstar situation. They have two of the greatest generational talents that we have ever seen play baseball on the same roster, and have for the better part of 6 years now. They have next to nothing to show for it, and they’re looking to change that this year.

Angels Make Trades To Win Now

Teams around the major leagues would love to be in the Angels’ situation, or have at least one of Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout playing for their team. Over the last 10 years, the two players have combined for 4 MVP awards and 2 Rookie of the Year honors. And while Trout made his first and only playoff appearance in 2014, the team has failed to even produce a winning record since the arrival of Ohtani in 2018.

Trout has been dealing with a hand injury for the better part of the past month, but Ohtani has been playing like a shoo-in MVP, and the Angels are actually in position to compete in the American League in 2023. They held their own during the first half of the season, playing plus-.500 baseball and remaining in contention in the wild card race.

Cron, Grichuk Will Join Ohtani And Trout

The team has doubled down on their dash of success, and has made some moves at the trade deadline that could help them make a push this season. The Angels have thrown caution to the wind when it comes to their less-than-stellar minor league system, trading away some of the few prospects that they had left in order to acquire C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk, who they hope can bolster their lineup to remain in contention.

It would be in the team’s best interest to get something going now. There is plenty of speculation that Ohtani will be skipping town as soon as the season is over, as his contract is expiring, and he will command perhaps the biggest contract in MLB history on the open market. The team has been pressured to trade him before he walks for nothing in exchange, but the Angels have apparently made this season a priority.

As of Tuesday morning, the Angels are 56-51 and have won 7 of their last 10 games. They are three games back of the final wild card spot in the AL.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
MLB

LATEST Los Angeles Angels Are “All In”, Making Moves For A Playoff Push

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz 64bd918992e11image
MLB
Baltimore Orioles Are Now The Best Team In The AL, Have 6th Shortest World Series Odds
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023

When the 2023 MLB season began, the Baltimore Orioles were listed at +10000 when it came to World Series odds. They had a young, up-and-coming team, and finished with a…

1200x0
MLB
Aaron Judge To be Activated From The Injured List Friday
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 26 2023

New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Jude is expected to be activated from the injured list on Friday just before their series against the Orioles.   The Yankees plan to…

rsz gettyimages 1561925336 scaled 1
MLB
Los Angeles Angels Surging Back Into Wild Card Picture, Have Won 7 Of 10
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 26 2023
ucecrslh7g0evwsubipg
MLB
Alex Kirlloff And Austin Riley Named AL & NL Players Of The Week
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 24 2023
India
MLB
Cincinnati Reds Willing To Trade Jonathan India
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 24 2023
rsz https calltothepencom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1409782774
MLB
Shohei Ohtani Has A Chance To Break The AL Home Run Record Set By Aaron Judge Last Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 20 2023
Arrow to top