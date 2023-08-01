Los Angeles Angels Are “All In”, Making Moves For A Playoff Push

The Los Angeles Angels will be a future case study for how not to manage a superstar situation. They have two of the greatest generational talents that we have ever seen play baseball on the same roster, and have for the better part of 6 years now. They have next to nothing to show for it, and they’re looking to change that this year.

Angels Make Trades To Win Now

OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired INF C.J. Cron, OF Randal Grichuk, and cash considerations from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league LHP Mason Albright and RHP Jake Madden. pic.twitter.com/ru01rhhQxY — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 31, 2023

Teams around the major leagues would love to be in the Angels’ situation, or have at least one of Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout playing for their team. Over the last 10 years, the two players have combined for 4 MVP awards and 2 Rookie of the Year honors. And while Trout made his first and only playoff appearance in 2014, the team has failed to even produce a winning record since the arrival of Ohtani in 2018.

Trout has been dealing with a hand injury for the better part of the past month, but Ohtani has been playing like a shoo-in MVP, and the Angels are actually in position to compete in the American League in 2023. They held their own during the first half of the season, playing plus-.500 baseball and remaining in contention in the wild card race.

Cron, Grichuk Will Join Ohtani And Trout

Sho-ing off 🦄 For the third time this season, Shohei Ohtani is the American League Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/nCIX2YMH40 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 31, 2023

The team has doubled down on their dash of success, and has made some moves at the trade deadline that could help them make a push this season. The Angels have thrown caution to the wind when it comes to their less-than-stellar minor league system, trading away some of the few prospects that they had left in order to acquire C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk, who they hope can bolster their lineup to remain in contention.

It would be in the team’s best interest to get something going now. There is plenty of speculation that Ohtani will be skipping town as soon as the season is over, as his contract is expiring, and he will command perhaps the biggest contract in MLB history on the open market. The team has been pressured to trade him before he walks for nothing in exchange, but the Angels have apparently made this season a priority.

As of Tuesday morning, the Angels are 56-51 and have won 7 of their last 10 games. They are three games back of the final wild card spot in the AL.

