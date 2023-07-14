Who Will Hit The Most Home Runs? Odds Say Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angles two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is the odds on favorite to lead the MLB in home runs according to BetMGM.

Which slugger will hit the most home runs this season? pic.twitter.com/Ht3YTP7i9t — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) July 14, 2023

Ohtani lead the MLB in home runs with 32 and the second half of the season has yet to begun. The ongoing trade rumors of Ohtani arguably overshadows just how good he is. He is doing something the game has never seen before at this level of baseball. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season so maybe a trade is imminent as the Angels are on the outside looking in for a playoff spot. Wherever he ends up he will be expected to both hit and pitch at a high level for years to come.

Ohtani is +100 to lead the league in home runs according to offshore sportsbooks.

Who Else Is In The Running?

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is a close second at +200 according to MLB sportsbooks.

Olson is only three homers shy of tying Ohtani and does not seem to be slowing down. He has been an integral part of this historic Braves offense. Olson does lead the National Leagie in RBIs with 72 and was selected to his second All-Star game. He is penciled into the middle of this Braves lineup for the foreseeable future.

Also on that list is New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. ALonso is no stranger to leading the league in home runs. He did this as a rookie and hit 53 so he is capable of doing this again. He also has won the Home Run Derby twice.

Alonso has a career .530 slugging percentage and is +650 to lead the league in home runs according to New York sportsbooks. He currently has 26 and could easily surpass Olson for the second spot.

All three of these adept power hitters can easily lead the league in hoe runs, but Ohtani is the favorite and for good reason. All these guys are plus money so betting on any of them will be seen as a good bet regardless.