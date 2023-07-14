Betting

Who Will Hit The Most Home Runs? Odds Say Shohei Ohtani

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
16882301685304
16882301685304

Los Angeles Angles two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is the odds on favorite to lead the MLB in home runs according to BetMGM. 

 

Ohtani lead the MLB in home runs with 32 and the second half of the season has yet to begun. The ongoing trade rumors of Ohtani arguably overshadows just how good he is. He is doing something the game has never seen before at this level of baseball. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season so maybe a trade is imminent as the Angels are on the outside looking in for a playoff spot. Wherever he ends up he will be expected to both hit and pitch at a high level for years to come.

Ohtani is +100 to lead the league in home runs according to offshore sportsbooks.

Who Else Is In The Running?

https://library.sportingnews.com/2023-06/Matt%20Olson%20Getty%20FTR%20061323.jpg

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is a close second at +200 according to MLB sportsbooks.

Olson is only three homers shy of tying Ohtani and does not seem to be slowing down. He has been an integral part of this historic Braves offense. Olson does lead the National Leagie in RBIs with 72 and was selected to his second All-Star game. He is penciled into the middle of this Braves lineup for the foreseeable future.

https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/fetch/https%3A%2F%2Fcalltothepen.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2Fgetty-images%2F2018%2F08%2F1146936121.jpeg

Also on that list is New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. ALonso is no stranger to leading the league in home runs. He did this as a rookie and hit 53 so he is capable of doing this again. He also has won the Home Run Derby twice.

Alonso has a career .530 slugging percentage and is +650 to lead the league in home runs according to New York sportsbooks. He currently has 26 and could easily surpass Olson for the second spot.

All three of these adept power hitters can easily lead the league in hoe runs, but Ohtani is the favorite and for good reason. All these guys are plus money so betting on any of them will be seen as a good bet regardless.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn
Betting

LATEST James Harden Next Team Odds: Clippers Are Now The Heavy Favorites

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 13 2023
rsz 1 46708397
Betting
NBA Odds: Which Reporter Will Break The Lillard Trade News? Woj Is The Favorite
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 12 2023

Along with Victor Wembanyama, Damian Lillard has been the story of the off-season in the NBA. The superstar has finally come clean about his unhappiness with playing for the Portland…

rsz usatsi 18883985 scaled e1668575119539 1024x683 1
Betting
MLB Odds: Buck Showalter Is The Manager Most Likely To Be Fired
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 6 2023

There have been some seriously disappointing teams around the MLB this season. Certain franchises spent big in the off-season, and placed themselves amongst the favorites to win the World Series…

messi inter miami
Betting
MyBookie Offers $1,000 in Free Bets and Bonuses for MLS and U.S. Soccer Fans
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 28 2023
rsz 103242 960
Betting
Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds: Rockets Are Now Heavy Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 27 2023
rsz usa today 209489000
Betting
MLB Odds: Texas Rangers Have Entered The World Series Conversation
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 26 2023
rsz kristaps porzingis 2 900x600 1
Betting
Boston Celtics Now Championship Favorites After Porzingis Trade
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 22 2023
Arrow to top