Report: Liverpool Wants to Sign 22-Year-Old Defender Regardless of Virgil van Dijk’s Future

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Star Virgil Van Dijk Was Not Nominated For 2024 Ballon d'Or

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly eying a move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. They want to sign the 22-year-old center-back irrespective of whether they manage to retain Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool has exceeded expectations under Arne Slot this season, emerging as the best team in the Premier League. Playing 11 games, the Merseysiders have amassed 28 points, going five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Chelsea and Arsenal occupy the third and fourth places with 19 points.

Liverpool does not need reinforcements at the moment, but things could change next summer. Three key players, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk, see their contracts expire on June 30, 2025, which will allow them to join another club for free. Liverpool are negotiating with all three players but have not yet reached an agreement.

Liverpool Eyeing Move For Nottingham Forest Ace Murillo

The Merseysiders have yet to identify potential replacements for Salah and Alexander-Arnold, but according to CaughtOffside, they already have a player in mind for the center-back position.

Liverpool have great admiration for Nottingham’s Murillo and want to make him a member of the squad. Such is their desire that they want to sign the Brazilian irrespective of what happens with Van Dijk.

If the Dutchman agrees to continue, he would be able to mentor Murillo. Otherwise, Murillo would go straight into the XI, linking up with Ibrahima Konate at the heart of the defense. Liverpool must act fast to get their man, as many other European teams, including Chelsea, are keeping a close eye on him.

Nottingham Forest would not want to lose one of their best players. However, it would be difficult for them to keep hold of Murillo if Liverpool, one of the most successful teams in Europe, comes calling. Having proven his mettle at Nottingham, he is likely to want to play for a club that can compete for trophies every single season.

Murillo joined the Premier League side from Brazilian outfit Corinthians for a €12 million ($12.8 million) fee in the summer of 2023. So far, he has played 47 games for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. His contract with Nottingham runs until June 30, 2028.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

