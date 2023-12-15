Old foes Liverpool and Manchester United will renew hostilities when they meet this weekend in Gameweek 17 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Continue reading to learn all the key details about the upcoming Premier League classic.

Liverpool Vs. Manchester United: Date, Time, & Venue

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will welcome Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United to Anfield for their upcoming Premier League showdown. The game will kick off at 11:30 AM ET on Sunday (December 17). Fans in the Pacific Timezone (PT) can start watching from 8:30 AM.

Liverpool Vs. Manchester United: Where To Watch In The US

Fans of the two legendary Premier League teams in the United States can watch it live on Peacock Premium, NBC, and Telemundo. If you want a free option, you can stream the game live on Fubo TV.

Liverpool Vs. Manchester United: Recent Form & Head-To-Head

Klopp’s Liverpool have been sensational in the 2023-24 season. Claiming 37 points from 16 games, they have climbed to the top of the Premier League rankings, edging Arsenal out by a point. They have been quite brilliant in the UEFA Europa League as well, topping Group E with 12 points from six games.

In their previous Premier League outing, the Merseysiders secured a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. The slender win over the Eagles at Selhurst Park allowed them to go to the top of the Premier League rankings, as Arsenal lost 1-0 to Aston Villa on the same Matchday. Liverpool did lose 2-1 to Union Saint-Gilloise in their final Group E outing in the Europa League, but the lineup was primarily built of reserve-team players.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been all over the place in 2023-24. Having secured 27 points from 16 matches (9 W, 7 L) Ten Hag’s boys sit in sixth place in the Premier League. They succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in their last Premier League appointment.

On Tuesday (December 12), Manchester United lost 1-0 to Group A winners Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The defeat at Old Trafford saw the Red Devils finish fourth in their group with four points and crash out of Europe.

Historically, Manchester United have been the superior team in the matchup. In their 211 meetings so far, United have won 82, Liverpool 71, while 58 games have ended in a draw. However, in their most recent encounter at Anfield, the Reds ran circles around the 20-time English champions, claiming a historic 7-0 victory.

Liverpool Vs. Manchester United: Prediction

Having suffered two consecutive defeats, Manchester need to return to winning ways as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we do not think they will get their wish against the Premier League leaders this week. Not only have Liverpool been near-flawless this season, but United will also be without their best player Bruno Fernandes (suspended) this Sunday. All things considered, we predict the Reds to breeze past the Mancunians and record a 3-0 win at Anfield.