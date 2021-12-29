Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Mirror. However, the Premier League giants are not the only club interested in signing the Brazilian international. German champions Bayern Munich are thought to be keen on signing the 25-year-old winger as well as per the

The Brazilian has established himself as a key player for Leeds United since his move to the Premier League last season. Raphinha cost a fee of around £25 million and he managed to score six goals and pick up nine assists during his debut season.

Leeds have struggled in the Premier League so far this season but Raphinha’s form has been consistent and he is currently their top scorer with eight goals.

The Whites are currently languishing 16th in the Premier League table and it will be interesting to see whether the Brazilian can help them finish in the top half.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to improve their front three next season especially with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane struggling to hit top form.

The 25-year-old Leeds winger could prove to be a sensational addition for them.

The Brazilian is yet to hit his peak and he could improve further under a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp.

Bayern Munich have the finances to pull off the transfer as well and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from the Reds and secure the Brazilian’s services at the end of the season.

According to the player’s agent, Raphinha is keen on playing at a higher level and he is likely to move on at some point in the future.

Leeds will be desperate to hold on to him until the end of the season. Losing him during the January transfer window could be a devastating blow for them and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Whites are dragged into the relegation battle without a player of his calibre.