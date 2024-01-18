Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool are exploring the market for a potential addition to the center-back position. The Italian journalist has further added that the Reds have even called up some centre-backs’ agents to possibly enquire about their clients’ availability.

Liverpool Are Stretched Thin At The Back Due To Joel Matip’s Injury

Liverpool began the 2023-24 campaign with five reliable center-backs. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were their first-choice center-back pairing, with Joel Matip, Jarell Quansah, and Joe Gomez waiting in the wings to get a chance to fill in for them.

Things became complicated when Matip suffered a season-ending ACL injury in mid-December. Additionally, with Gomez covering for Andy Robertson at left-back, Jurgen Klopp only has one backup center-back in his ranks at the moment.

Fabrizio Romano Says Reds Are Making Moves In The Market

In his Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside, Romano claimed that the Merseysiders were looking to strengthen their backline and had made calls to some players’ agents. He, however, could not confirm whether Liverpool would add to their ranks in January itself.

Romano said:

“As mentioned yesterday, Liverpool are exploring the market for potential new signings at centre-back, though it’s not something urgent or guaranteed to happen this January, as we know Liverpool generally prefer to do their business in the summer.

“I don’t have any concrete name yet at this stage, but I was just told that Liverpool have made some calls to some centre-backs’ agents to be informed on situations – it hasn’t become a concrete negotiation as of now. It’s not easy to find top players in the January window, that’s the problem.”

The Reds have been linked with quite a few highly rated defenders over the last few weeks, including Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio; and OGC Nice center-back Jean-Clair Todibo. According to French newspaper Nice-Matin, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Todibo, but the Anfield outfit are leading the race for the Frenchman’s services.

Klopp’s side are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League rankings but Manchester City are hot on their heels. They only have a two-point lead over the Mancunians in second place, meaning even the slightest of slip-ups could cost them a shot at their 20th English title.