Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has acknowledged Liverpool’s interest in Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala but believes they will have a tough time prizing the superstar away to Merseyside.

Golden Ball nominee, Musiala is one of the best young players in the world. A fantastic dribbler with an eye for goal, the 20-year-old is an undisputed starter at Bayern Munich and is the most valuable player on their roster, with Romano guessing his price tag to be over €100 million ($105.8 million).

Bayern Munich Yet To Tie Musiala To A New Deal

Musiala’s current deal with the Bavarians expires in June 2026, and at the moment, there is no agreement between the player and the club over a new deal. According to German outlet BILD, Liverpool are interested in capitalizing on the Germany international’s uncertain future and could contemplate tabling an offer in the future.

Romano, too, believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side are interested in the attacking midfielder, but reckons they could face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Spanish clubs. In his column for Caught Offside, the Italian wrote:

“Liverpool have been linked with Musiala, but trust me it would not just be Liverpool, there are many important clubs around Europe keeping an eye on Musiala. Jurgen Klopp knows the player’s talent very well, but also people at Chelsea, Manchester City, and clubs in Spain, because he’s one of the best young talents in world football. So this is normal, it’s not about negotiating, it’s just about following a top young player.

“In my personal opinion, he’s worth more than €100m; I’d compare him to Jude Bellingham – a generational talent. So of course Bayern absolutely plan to extend Musiala’s contract with an important proposal, and they will try also with Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies. It’s complicated, but still on.”

Musiala Has Been Immense For Bayern In The Last Few Seasons

Just 20 years old, Musiala has already become an integral part of one of the greatest clubs in Europe, Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga holders regularly rely on Musiala for inspiration, to produce a moment of magic when nothing is going their way. He has been living up to said expectations since being promoted to the senior team in July 2020.

The former Chelsea and Southampton youth-team player has played 133 games for the Bavarians so far, scoring 33 times and providing 25 assists. His most productive campaign came in the 2022-23 season, as he scored 12 goals and claimed 13 assists to help Bayern to Bundesliga glory.