Liverpool Transfer News: Christian Falk Says Bundesliga Ace Dreams of Playing for the Reds

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot

BILD journalist Christian Falk has said Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush dreams of playing for Liverpool or Arsenal.

This is not the first time the Reds have shared the same sentence with Marmoush. Earlier this year, Fabrizio Romano reported that Liverpool had sent scouts to monitor some Frankfurt players, with Marmoush being one of them.

Thanks to his excellent performances, Marmoush has been making headlines since the start of the season. His displays have not gone unnoticed, with multiple Premier League clubs expressing the desire to sign him.

Falk Says Marmoush Dreams of Liverpool Move But West Ham United is a Better Destination

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Falk discussed the rising interest in Marmoush, his potential price tag, and the clubs he dreams of playing for. The renowned journalist began:

West Ham are in need of a young striker and, in the end, their ability to sign Omar Marmoush will come down to a question of money. Frankfurt are not prepared to sell the player in January, however, and have set a €40-50m ($44.1-55.1m) price tag for the next summer window. 

Smaller clubs like Nottingham Forest (who unsuccessfully bid €30m this summer) and Fulham, who did hold interest in the player in the prior window, were ultimately not considered viable options for Marmoush to leave Frankfurt behind. That said, West Ham would have a chance next summer. Though, it shouldn’t go unsaid that Marmoush still dreams of playing for top Premier League clubs like Liverpool or Arsenal.”

He concluded by adding:

I don’t think, at the moment, he’s a striker made for the big six in England, but West Ham would be a perfect club for him. Meanwhile, he’s performing very well in Germany and tops the Bundesliga scoring chart ahead of Harry Kane.”

A Look at Marmoush’s Frankfurt Career

Egyptian center-forward Marmoush joined Frankfurt from Wolfsburg as a free agent in the summer of 2023. In his debut season, the 25-year-old played 41 games in all competitions, scoring 17 times and providing six assists. Twelve of his 17 goals came in the Bundesliga.

Marmoush has enjoyed a considerably better start to the 2024-25 season. He has already scored six times in five Bundesliga games, helping Frankfurt clinch four wins. If he keeps this up, Frankfurt will have a great opportunity to secure Champions League qualification for 2025-26.

Sushan Chakraborty
