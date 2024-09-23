Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is reportedly trying to convince Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the summer of 2025. Alexander-Arnold shares an excellent relationship with Bellingham and recently stated that he would want to be part of a club that can fight for and win trophies regularly.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Personal Ambitions Will Decide Liverpool Future

One of the most accomplished players to come out of Liverpool‘s academy, Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract. Reports have long been linking him with a move to Real Madrid. And with him not signing over the dotted line at Liverpool, the whispers of a potential free transfer are only growing louder. Alexander-Arnold added fuel to the speculation in a recent interview, saying his ambition to win major trophies would dictate his future.

When asked what would influence his decision to stay or leave, the Englishman said (via The Guardian):

“The most important thing is always trophies if I am honest. I want to win trophies, I am a player who is highly motivated by trophies and winning things and being elite. So that is probably the main factor of anything, if you have a personality that is elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that is what drives me.”

Jude Bellingham Wants To Bring His Friend To Real Madrid

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez, one of Real Madrid’s most important players, Bellingham, is working behind the scenes to capitalize on Alexander-Arnold’s uncertain future. He believes his friend Alexander-Arnold could use a change of scenery and is reportedly pressing the full-back hard to move to the Spanish capital when his contract expires on June 30, 2025.

Of course, Alexander-Arnold has not publicly addressed the rumors and the role Bellingham might be playing. Alexander-Arnold is a local favorite, he is unlikely to do or say anything that jeopardizes that status.

The right-back has won it all during his time at Merseyside, emerging as one of the best players in his position. He won the UEFA Champions League with the Reds in 2018-19, the Premier League title in 2019-20, and the domestic cup double in 2021-22. The 25-year-old has so far played 316 games in all competitions, scoring 19 times and providing 83 assists.