Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Superstar Pushing Premier League Winner to Join Club in 2025

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is reportedly trying to convince Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the summer of 2025. Alexander-Arnold shares an excellent relationship with Bellingham and recently stated that he would want to be part of a club that can fight for and win trophies regularly.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Personal Ambitions Will Decide Liverpool Future

One of the most accomplished players to come out of Liverpool‘s academy, Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract. Reports have long been linking him with a move to Real Madrid. And with him not signing over the dotted line at Liverpool, the whispers of a potential free transfer are only growing louder. Alexander-Arnold added fuel to the speculation in a recent interview, saying his ambition to win major trophies would dictate his future.

When asked what would influence his decision to stay or leave, the Englishman said (via The Guardian):

The most important thing is always trophies if I am honest. I want to win trophies, I am a player who is highly motivated by trophies and winning things and being elite. So that is probably the main factor of anything, if you have a personality that is elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that is what drives me.”

Jude Bellingham Wants To Bring His Friend To Real Madrid

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez, one of Real Madrid’s most important players, Bellingham, is working behind the scenes to capitalize on Alexander-Arnold’s uncertain future.  He believes his friend Alexander-Arnold could use a change of scenery and is reportedly pressing the full-back hard to move to the Spanish capital when his contract expires on June 30, 2025.

Of course, Alexander-Arnold has not publicly addressed the rumors and the role Bellingham might be playing. Alexander-Arnold is a local favorite, he is unlikely to do or say anything that jeopardizes that status.

The right-back has won it all during his time at Merseyside, emerging as one of the best players in his position. He won the UEFA Champions League with the Reds in 2018-19, the Premier League title in 2019-20, and the domestic cup double in 2021-22. The 25-year-old has so far played 316 games in all competitions, scoring 19 times and providing 83 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Nicolas Jackson Chelsea
Soccer

LATEST “It was a fine day at the office for him” – Troy Deeney Heaps Praise On Chelsea Star Nicolas Jackson, Says He Could Become Club’s First-Choice No. 9

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 23 2024
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up Move For Bayer Leverkusen Trio
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 23 2024

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly identified Bayer Leverkusen stars Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Exequiel Palacios as potential transfer targets. The Reds could have to compete with some of…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Superstar Pushing Premier League Winner to Join Club in 2025
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 23 2024

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is reportedly trying to convince Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the summer of 2025. Alexander-Arnold shares an…

Premier League Trophy Image
Soccer
Premier League: 5 Duos To Combine For Most Goals Since Start Of 2023-24 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 23 2024
Bernardo Silva Arsenal
Soccer
“Liverpool always faced us head-on” – Manchester City Ace Bernardo Silva Takes Aim At Arsenal, Suggests Team Lacks Winning Mentality
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 23 2024
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Soccer
“We are talking about the fine margins” – Chris Sutton Makes Bold Prediction for Clash Between Premier League Favorites Man City and Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 20 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
“This is a very difficult game to call” – Chris Sutton Makes Safe Prediction For West Ham United vs Chelsea
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 20 2024
Arrow to top