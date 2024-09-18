Soccer

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid 3-1 VfB Stuttgart – Debutants Kylian Mbappe And Endrick Score In Hard Fought Win

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Beats Stuttgart
Real Madrid Beats Stuttgart

Reigning champions Real Madrid began their title defense with a clash against German high-fliers VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season.

Featuring superstars Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham, Los Blancos were overwhelming favorites to get maximum points on Tuesday, September 17. The 3-1 scoreline might suggest that it was a straightforward victory for the All-Whites, but in reality, it was too close for comfort.

VfB Stuttgart Dominate Real Madrid In The First Half

Stuttgart enjoyed a bright start at the Santiago Bernabeu, not letting the immensity of the occasion get to them. The visitors lodged their first attempt on target inside the second minute, with Jamie Leweling testing Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle. Six minutes later, Lucas Vazquez ceded possession inside his half, and Deniz Undav snatched the loose ball ahead of make-shift center-back Dani Carvajal. The center-forward then laid the ball off to Enzo Millot, who was one-on-one with Courtois. Luckily for the home team, the right-winger failed to keep his effort on target.

In the 14th and 16th minutes, Courtois produced two superb stops, denying Millot and Angelo Stiller in quick succession. Just before the half-hour mark, Stuttgart went on the counter-attack with an extra man advantage. Striker Undav had support on either side but chose to go for glory by himself. It was a sweet strike, but Carvajal read his intentions and put in a crucial block that carried the ball onto the top of the crossbar and behind for a corner. Had it not been for the brilliant Courtois, Los Merengues would have had a mountain to climb in the second half.

Debutants Kylian Mbappe & Endrick Seal Madrid Win

Carlo Ancelotti seemingly gave his stars an earful during half-time, as they looked a lot more tuned-in in the second half. Only 20 seconds into the half, Madrid pulled ahead, with Mbappe tapping in Rodrygo’s layoff at the far post. It was a special occasion for Mbappe, as he began his Champions League journey with Real Madrid with a fine goal.

Stuttgart deservedly equalized through Undav in the 68th minute, but the hosts were not in the mood to settle for a 1-1 draw. Fifteen minutes later, Luka Modric delivered a peach of a corner, allowing Antonio Rudiger to head it in.

Then, in the fifth minute of injury time, another Champions League debutant, Endrick, scored the insurance goal. The 18-year-old dispatched the shot with a lot of power, which caught Alexander Nubel off-guard, with the goalkeeper only managing to push it into the bottom left corner of the net.

Real Madrid got the result they wanted on Champions League Matchday 1, but Ancelotti must return to the drawing board to unlock his star-studded side’s true potential.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

