Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said it is a “pity” to see Erik ten Hag getting the sack at Manchester United. Slot then hailed Ten Hag’s work ethic and backed him to land another top gig sooner rather than later.

Manchester United Dismisses Erik ten Hag Amid Poor Run of Form

Record 20-time English champions Manchester United relieved Ten Hag from his position as manager on Monday, October 28. Their decision came in the aftermath of United’s morale-dampening 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday. Following the defeat, United find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League rankings with just 11 points after nine matches. This is their worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

In the official statement, Man Utd thanked the Dutch tactician for his commitment over the last 28 months, for guiding the club to Carabao Cup and FA Cup glory. With Ten Hag gone, assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as caretaker manager until a permanent coach is appointed.

Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Disappointed With Erik ten Hag’s Dismissal

Manchester United and Liverpool share one of the fiercest rivalries in the sport, but as Slot has proven, it does not extend beyond the rectangle.

Reacting to Ten Hag’s dismissal, the Dutch coach said (via ESPN):

“He is a Dutch manager so that makes it even harder for me, for us as Dutch people.

“Always your first thoughts are with the person. We are all in this job so we know that it can happen but if it happens … Especially because I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it, and then to get this news for him is of course a pity.”

He concluded by adding:

“But we also know, especially us coming from Holland, how well he did at Ajax and that he won two trophies over here so we will see him I think in the near future at a big club again, but at this moment for him and his family it’s of course … Tragedy is maybe a bit too much to say but it’s a big disappointment.”

As per reports, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is the frontrunner to come on as Ten Hag’s replacement at Manchester United. Talks are ongoing between the manager and the club.