Soccer

“That makes it even harder for me” – Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Sends Message to Hardworking Erik ten Hag After Manchester United Sack

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag Liverpool vs Manchester United
Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said it is a “pity” to see Erik ten Hag getting the sack at Manchester United. Slot then hailed Ten Hag’s work ethic and backed him to land another top gig sooner rather than later.

Manchester United Dismisses Erik ten Hag Amid Poor Run of Form

Record 20-time English champions Manchester United relieved Ten Hag from his position as manager on Monday, October 28. Their decision came in the aftermath of United’s morale-dampening 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday. Following the defeat, United find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League rankings with just 11 points after nine matches. This is their worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

In the official statement, Man Utd thanked the Dutch tactician for his commitment over the last 28 months, for guiding the club to Carabao Cup and FA Cup glory. With Ten Hag gone, assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as caretaker manager until a permanent coach is appointed.

Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Disappointed With Erik ten Hag’s Dismissal

Manchester United and Liverpool share one of the fiercest rivalries in the sport, but as Slot has proven, it does not extend beyond the rectangle.

Reacting to Ten Hag’s dismissal, the Dutch coach said (via ESPN):

He is a Dutch manager so that makes it even harder for me, for us as Dutch people. 

Always your first thoughts are with the person. We are all in this job so we know that it can happen but if it happens … Especially because I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it, and then to get this news for him is of course a pity.”

He concluded by adding:

But we also know, especially us coming from Holland, how well he did at Ajax and that he won two trophies over here so we will see him I think in the near future at a big club again, but at this moment for him and his family it’s of course … Tragedy is maybe a bit too much to say but it’s a big disappointment.

As per reports, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is the frontrunner to come on as Ten Hag’s replacement at Manchester United. Talks are ongoing between the manager and the club.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag Liverpool vs Manchester United
Soccer

LATEST “That makes it even harder for me” – Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Sends Message to Hardworking Erik ten Hag After Manchester United Sack

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024
Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr. Missed out on 2024 Ballon d'Or
Soccer
“I don’t know. It was close.” – France Football’s Chief Editor Weighs in on Vinicius Jr.’s Ballon d’Or Snub
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024

France Football’s chief editor Vincent Garcia has tried to explain why Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. did not win the 2024 Ballon d’Or. He suggested that Jude Bellingham and Dani…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“We’re not very happy as Leicester fans” – Gary Lineker Takes Cheeky Dig at Erik ten Hag After Manchester United Sack
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024

Former England international Gary Lineker has taken a sly dig at recently sacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Englishman cheekily complained about the timing of the dismissal, saying…

Sporting CP Manager and Manchester United Target Ruben Amorim
Soccer
Report: Ruben Amorim Agrees to Become Next Manchester United Manager
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024
Lionel Messi has won 8 Ballon d'Or Awards for Argentina
Soccer
Top 5 Nations with the Most Ballon d’Or Wins: Lionel Messi Ensures Top Spot for Argentina
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 29 2024
Manchester United Sacks manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Sacks Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy to Serve as Interim Manager
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 28 2024
Trent Alexander-Arnold Is A Real Madrid Target
Soccer
Jamie Carragher: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘Bizarre’ Ballon d’Or Admission Hints at Real Madrid Move
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 28 2024
Arrow to top