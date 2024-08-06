Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold to continue at Anfield Stadium, dismissing his links to Real Madrid as a negotiation tactic. Carragher believes that even though Alexander-Arnold’s future is up in the air, he is unlikely to move to Madrid this summer.

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool. The Merseysiders want the 25-year-old to ink a new deal, but their efforts, so far, have been in vain. With the England international delaying his renewal, some reports have linked him with a move to Real Madrid. Signing for Madrid could appear lucrative for Alexander-Arnold, as he would not only play for the most successful team in Europe but also share the dressing room with one of his closest friends, Jude Bellingham.

While Liverpool fans are worried about their homegrown player, Carragher feels Alexander-Arnold is using the Madrid links to snag a massive contract at Anfield.

Liverpool Legend Carragher Plays Down Alexander-Arnold To Real Madrid Links

Speaking on SPORTbible, the former England international said (via Liverpool.com):

“I’ve always believed he would stay. It’s up for debate. He’s going to be the next captain. He’s a local lad. I always think you have that greater affinity when you’re a local player. I certainly did, Steven Gerrard didn’t go to Real Madrid or Chelsea because it was Liverpool.

“You’ve got to remember Real Madrid have got a decent right-back, he’s just won the Euros, and I think he’s won the European Cup about six times. He’s not a dud. My fear is that Real Madrid are thinking of signing him in another year’s time because I don’t think they’re ready to offload [Dani] Carvajal just yet. Maybe in a year’s time – who knows?”

He added:

“I think it’s all negotiation. With Jude [Bellingham], signing a Real Madrid top or whatever. I think it’s all part of the game. I didn’t play these games and I actually think I should have done, I’d have probably got a bit more money out of it!”

Alexander-Arnold has been with the senior team since the 2016-17 season. He has since played 310 games for the club across competitions, scoring 19 times and providing 81 assists. Alexander-Arnold has won a Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League trophy amongst other honors.