World champions Argentina welcomed Uruguay to La Bombonera for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday night (November 16). It was always meant to be a feisty contest, but not many expected La Albiceleste to be outplayed by Marcelo Bielsa’s formidable Uruguay in front of their fans. The game ended 2-0 in favor of the visitors in Argentina, ending the hosts’ unbeaten run since their defeat to Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay Outclass Argentina To Pick Up 2-0 Win

On Matchday 4 of the 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers, Uruguay secured a 2-0 victory over five-time world champions Brazil. It marked their first victory over the Selecao in a whopping 22 years. The victory sent a message across the globe, telling everyone that Uruguay had returned to the world stage.

Argentina, who had not conceded in their last eight games, also came into the game in high spirits. Fielding a formidable XI, featuring the sensational Lionel Messi, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni hoped to take the game to La Celeste. However, the visitors were in no mood to back off.

In the 11th minute, Uruguay created their first real opportunity of the match. Makeshift right-back Ronald Araujo found Darwin Nunez inside the opposition half, setting him up for a footrace with Nicolas Otamendi and Christian Romero. The Liverpool attacker easily outpaced the two defenders but ended up dragging his shot wide of the mark.

Four minutes before the first-half whistle, Uruguay got their noses in front, with Barcelona man Araujo applying a thumping finish to Matias Vina’s square pass.

Uruguay were under pressure for a bit in the second 45, but they never looked like surrendering their advantage. Finally, in the 87th minute, Nunez put the game to bed, latching on to a perfectly weighted through ball from Nicolas de la Cruz and slotting the ball between the keeper’s legs.

With the victory, Uruguay have moved to second place in the CONMEBOL rankings with 10 points from five games. Argentina are still at the summit with 12.

Lionel Messi Came The Closest To Scoring For Argentina

Inter Miami superstar had a quiet game by his lofty standards. However, he was still Argentina’s best attacker on the pitch.

In the 57th minute, Messi stood over a free-kick just outside the box. The 36-year-old dispatched a venomous shot, with it flying over the wall and crashing against the crossbar. It was the closest Argentina came to scoring against Uruguay.

In addition to hitting the crossbar with his shot, Messi created the most chances in the game (4), drew the most fouls (5), and completed three dribbles.

Messi and Co. will look to bounce back from this upset when they meet Brazil in their next CONMEBOL outing on Tuesday, November 21.