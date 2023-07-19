Leonard Fournette Working Out For The Patriots

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette is reportedly going to have a workout today with the New England Patriots.

Veteran RB Leonard Fournette is working out today for the #Patriots, per sources. Lombardi Lenny won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady in Tampa. Now Brady’s old team is taking a look. pic.twitter.com/NoODT948cq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2023

It was just yesterday that the betting favorite to sign with the New England Patriots was Dalvin Cook. Now Leonard Fournette might be the one that ultimately signs with them. Fournette was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2022 NFL season. His final season in Tampa Bay was lackluster as his efficiency was the worst of his career.

In 2022, Fournette played in 16 games rushing for 668 yards at 3.5 yards per carry. Fournette’s role was being slowly usurped by then rookie Rachaad White who is now in line to be the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last season it seemed that age has caught up with Fournette as he is going into his age 28 season. The offense line for the Buccaneers was also one of the worst in the NFL which did not help his case. Him not being looked at until now is no surprise.

For the Patriots, getting added running back depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson should be warranted. Even though the betting markets are on Dalvin Cook signing with them, but Fournette may make more sense in terms of their roster construction. It seems like Cook wants to be apart of a team that can win now and the Patriots may not be that team quite yet.

The New England Patriots are +750 to win the AFC East according to Massachusetts sportsbooks.

It also seems like the Patriots want that established veteran on offense, and Fournette could be that guy. He is a very adept pass catcher and could be a really good third down back for New England.