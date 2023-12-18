NFL

Lamar Jackson Keeps The Ravens On Top Of The AFC Standings

Anthony R. Cardenas
rsz watch ravens qb lamar jackson dodges sack makes

The Ravens caught a break in Week 14 when the Dolphins were upset on Monday Night Football. Because of Miami’s loss, Baltimore moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC, and putting them in control of their own destiny when it comes to home field advantage throughout the playoffs. But Miami was just one game back and had the edge in the tie-breaking scenario, and were already successful in their attempt at a victory on Sunday against the Jets. The Ravens needed a win to keep pace and maintain their spot at the top, and they were able to get a big one over the Jaguars.

Jackson Leads Ravens Past Jaguars, Stay Atop AFC

Lamar Jackson was the story of the night. He had solid production through the air, completing 14 of his 24 passes for a total of 171 yards and a touchdown. But the difference was made with his legs, as he rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries on the night, many of them being the back-breaking variety in long yardage situations or 3rd downs.

The play of the night was a magician-like play by Jackons in which he avoided the rush two different times and completed a cross-field throw to his backup tight end that was caught between the hands of two closing defenders.

Huge Games Coming Down The Stretch For Baltimore

The final score ended up being a 23-7 victory for the Ravens, who are once again in full control in both the division and the conference. They are two games up on the Browns in the AFC North entering the final three weeks, and have a full game lead over the Dolphins for the lead in the AFC. They have a huge game against Miami coming in a couple of weeks, a contest that could be for the rights to home field advantage if the Dolphins are able to beat the Cowboys next weekend.

Things don’t get any easier for Baltimore, who will travel to San Francisco to take on the Super Bowl favorites on Christmas Day in what could be a Super Bowl preview against the 49ers. The betting lines haven’t been released, but it is safe to assume that the Ravens will be slight underdogs for the prime time contest.

