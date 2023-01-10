Lakers star Anthony Davis targeting return in 2 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is ramping up rehab ahead of a targeted return in two weeks after suffering a foot injury before Christmas.

Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 25 appearances this season, marking one of his best statistical seasons to date under Darvin Ham.

The 29-year-old continues to struggle with his health and has missed extended periods of time over the last few seasons, but is expected to return to the Lakers lineup this month.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the pain in Davis’ foot is beginning to subside and he will start the process of working towards a return to California this week.

New story: Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will begin the ramp-up process this week to work towards a return, league sources told ESPN. There’s optimism he could be back in the lineup within a couple of weeks https://t.co/8GOqqIttzy — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 9, 2023

Anthony Davis targeting mid-January return

It is likely that the eight-time All-Star will target a return around Tuesday, 24 January to face the Los Angeles Clippers but his recovery could finish ahead of schedule.

Despite missing a chunk of the season already, Davis has the second-most games with 8+ steals and blocks (2) behind only leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr (8) – the rest of the league has one combined.

Davis is one of two players with 20+ points per game and 2+ blocks per game as a starter this season alongside Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood.

According to NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers have the 12th-best odds to win the championship at +2500 with BetOnline despite sitting completely outside of the playoff picture.

In a close Western Conference, the Lakers record of 19-22 is only good enough for 12th place but with the 6th-placed Golden State Warriors holding a 20-20 record, a decent win streak can change everything.

