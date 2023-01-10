Basketball

Lakers star Anthony Davis targeting return in 2 weeks

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
nba plain 4398471d 63d5 4965 a7f0 36d83a53482c
nba plain 4398471d 63d5 4965 a7f0 36d83a53482c
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is ramping up rehab ahead of a targeted return in two weeks after suffering a foot injury before Christmas.

Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 25 appearances this season, marking one of his best statistical seasons to date under Darvin Ham.

The 29-year-old continues to struggle with his health and has missed extended periods of time over the last few seasons, but is expected to return to the Lakers lineup this month.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the pain in Davis’ foot is beginning to subside and he will start the process of working towards a return to California this week.

Anthony Davis targeting mid-January return

It is likely that the eight-time All-Star will target a return around Tuesday, 24 January to face the Los Angeles Clippers but his recovery could finish ahead of schedule.

Despite missing a chunk of the season already, Davis has the second-most games with 8+ steals and blocks (2) behind only leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr (8) –  the rest of the league has one combined.

Davis is one of two players with 20+ points per game and 2+ blocks per game as a starter this season alongside Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood.

According to NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers have the 12th-best odds to win the championship at +2500 with BetOnline despite sitting completely outside of the playoff picture.

In a close Western Conference, the Lakers record of 19-22 is only good enough for 12th place but with the 6th-placed Golden State Warriors holding a 20-20 record, a decent win streak can change everything.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Kyrie Irving
Basketball

LATEST Kyrie Irving Could Return For Nets vs Grizzlies On Sunday After Apology

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2022
NBA betting
Basketball
Best NBA Betting Sites For Saturday 5th November 2022 With $4000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 5 2022

NBA action continues on Saturday with a eight games to savour across the country. Better yet should you be a new customer, you can claim up to $4000 in free bets with our favourite NBA betting…

Leonard
Basketball
Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out of Clippers-Thunder Match Up on Thursday
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 26 2022

LA Clippers will once again be without franchise star Kawhi Leonard for the second meeting with Oklahoma City Thunder in less than a week. The five-time All Star returned to…

NBA
Basketball
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Bogdanovic Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 25 2022
NBA
Basketball
NBA Picks, Lines And Odds Including Suns vs Warriors & Pelicans vs Mavericks
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 25 2022
Prop
Basketball
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Giannis Over Rebounds Leads Our NBA Best Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 20 2022
Detroit Pistons
Basketball
How To Bet On Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Player Props In Michigan | MI Sports Betting Sites For NBA Player Props
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 19 2022
Arrow to top