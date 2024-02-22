NBA

Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle) is out Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
LeBron James Lakers pic
LeBron James Lakers pic

At 30-26, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to have a strong second half of the 2023-24 season. Currently, the Lakers are 9th in the Western Conference. Nine and a half games back from the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves. Tonight, Los Angeles has their first game after the all-star break. They’ll be on the road to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

However, the Lakers will be without one of their top players as LeBron James is dealing with an ankle injury. Even with a week of rest during the all-star break, James still needs an extra game to recover. The 39-year-old only played 14 minutes in the 2024 all-star game. By far the lowest number of any starter in the West. James was used conservatively and for a good reason. He did not need to be out there for 25+ minutes if his ankle was bothering him.

LeBron James will miss the Lakers’ first game back from the all-star break with an ankle injury


While seeing a LeBron James vs. Steph Curry showdown would have been must-watch TV,  it will not be happening tonight. The league’s all-time leading scorer is dealing with a left ankle injury and is out vs. Golden State. James also missed Los Angeles’ last game before the all-star break due to the same ankle injury. He needs time to rest and recover for his ankle to be ready. With their ultimate goal being an NBA championship, the Lakers are not going to rush LeBron back just for the chance to play Steph Curry.

This will be James’ eighth missed game of the season. The Lakers have gone 4-3 in his previous seven games missed. Over the weekend, James informed the media he was getting treatment done on his ankle. He even said missing the first game after the all-star break was a possibility. James being out tonight should not be a shock to anyone.


The Lakers are on the road tonight to face the Warriors. Tomorrow, they will play the second game of a back-to-back vs. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. With James being out on Thursday, the chance of him playing on Friday surely increases.  We’ll have to wait and see if James will be on the injury report tomorrow.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA

LATEST Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle) is out Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Otto Porter Jr. pic
NBA
Otto Porter Jr. could be a buyout candidate for the Utah Jazz, allowing him to sign elsewhere
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024

Tonight, the second half of the 2023-24 season starts. For Utah, they are 26-30 in their first 56 games. The Jazz play in a tough Western Conference and currently are…

Mike Budenholzer Bucks pic
NBA
Mike Budenholzer is reportedly at the top of Brooklyn’s list in their head coaching search
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with head coach Jacque Vaughn. General manager Sean Marks felt the team was not moving in the right direction. The Nets are 21-33…

O.G. Anunoby Knicks pic
NBA
Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby (elbow) is optimistic about returning before the start of the postseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
Jayson Tatum Celtics pic
NBA
Boston’s Jayson Tatum is eager to add a championship to his resume to silence the critics
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
Mikal Bridges Nets pic
NBA
Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges remains committed to the Nets despite their team struggles in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
01hps3zm7zsa60a85dyt ezgif.com resize
NBA
NBA Drama: Back & Forth Between JJ Redick And Patrick Beverley Intensifies
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
Arrow to top