At 30-26, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to have a strong second half of the 2023-24 season. Currently, the Lakers are 9th in the Western Conference. Nine and a half games back from the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves. Tonight, Los Angeles has their first game after the all-star break. They’ll be on the road to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

However, the Lakers will be without one of their top players as LeBron James is dealing with an ankle injury. Even with a week of rest during the all-star break, James still needs an extra game to recover. The 39-year-old only played 14 minutes in the 2024 all-star game. By far the lowest number of any starter in the West. James was used conservatively and for a good reason. He did not need to be out there for 25+ minutes if his ankle was bothering him.

LeBron James will miss the Lakers’ first game back from the all-star break with an ankle injury

LeBron James (left ankle) is out vs. Golden State, per the Lakers. Here’s the rest of the injury report: pic.twitter.com/cTxbNjVjGu — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 22, 2024



While seeing a LeBron James vs. Steph Curry showdown would have been must-watch TV, it will not be happening tonight. The league’s all-time leading scorer is dealing with a left ankle injury and is out vs. Golden State. James also missed Los Angeles’ last game before the all-star break due to the same ankle injury. He needs time to rest and recover for his ankle to be ready. With their ultimate goal being an NBA championship, the Lakers are not going to rush LeBron back just for the chance to play Steph Curry.

This will be James’ eighth missed game of the season. The Lakers have gone 4-3 in his previous seven games missed. Over the weekend, James informed the media he was getting treatment done on his ankle. He even said missing the first game after the all-star break was a possibility. James being out tonight should not be a shock to anyone.

LeBron James Out Thursday At Warriors https://t.co/s9pc12LbjM — RealGM (@RealGM) February 22, 2024



The Lakers are on the road tonight to face the Warriors. Tomorrow, they will play the second game of a back-to-back vs. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. With James being out on Thursday, the chance of him playing on Friday surely increases. We’ll have to wait and see if James will be on the injury report tomorrow.